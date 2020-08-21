Tributes Pour In After RuPaul’s Drag Race Queen Chi Chi DeVayne Dies Aged 34

Tributes have been paid to Chi Chi DeVayne after the RuPaul’s Drag Race star has died aged 34.

The drag queen, whose non-stage name was Zavion Davenport, was reportedly being treated for pneumonia in hospital. In a recent post on Instagram Stories, she told followers she was set to undergo dialysis and had catheters inserted in her heart and kidneys.

RuPaul himself paid tribute to Chi Chi, tweeting: "I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all."

Drag queen Trixie Mattel called her “an iconic queen" who "literally everyone in our industry will always love.”

Aquaria added: “Chi Chi was truly one of the most supportive queens. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts, and try to work towards being the symbol of kindness that she exemplified for so many. We all love you and will miss you.”

Chi Chi’s first stint on RuPaul’s Drag Race was aired in 2016, where she finished in fourth place. She was invited to participate in the spin-off show RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars two years later, where she finished in eighth place.

In 2018, she was diagnosed with scleroderma, an autoimmune condition that can attack internal organs. She told fans she’d been taken to hospital in July 2020 for suspected kidney failure and was discharged later that same month.

Chi Chi was admitted to hospital for a second and final time in August when she shared an image of herself hooked up to medical equipment online.

We're sending all our love to Chi Chi's friends and family at this difficult time.