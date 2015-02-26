Welcome To The UK Meghan Markle: Here Is Everything You Can Expect From British Life

We’ve been in a state of pure unadulterated joy since we heard the news that Prince Harry had proposed to Rachel from Suits. Soz, Meghan Markle. Not just because we’ve started a petition for a bank holiday when they get hitched but the fact that we’veclearly lured an A-List American actress here with the promise of the very best British things.

So on behalf of all the Brits of the world, welcome to the UK Meghan, you’ve got A LOT to look forward to. (And probably some less ideal things to adjust to but we don’t talk about that because we’re polite and British.)

Irn Bru

Scottish people: “It’s the drink of Gods and we won’t hear otherwise.”

Quote from rest of UK: “It tastes like chemicals or metal. Maybe blood.”

A Chippy

Fish and chips, scampi and chips, sausage supper; you can look forward to trying them all. Or maybe you'll just want chips but that opens you up to just an endless possibility of what to have on them. Chips and cheese, chips and gravy, Chips and chippy sauce, chips and kebab meat, so much choice.

Rain

All the time. Especially if you don’t bring an umbrella or you’re having a BBQ. Have you heard of Sod's Law? Yeah Sod was actually a person. A British person.

Politeness

In person: "Please, after you"

In a car: "OH COME ON MATE JUST GO!!!" — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) July 22, 2017

You must now learn to say thanks when faced with terrible customer service, someone moving out the ways after you’ve said ‘excuse me’ three time even though they’re CLEARLY IN THE WAY and when your order is wrong.

A roast dinner

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bb-G9mthFSs/?tagged=roastdinner

Though you were already ‘roasting a chicken’ when Hazza popped the question, next time there needs to be beef, lamb (WITH mint jelly/sauce) or if you're feeling well posh, vension, and all the trimmings. We’ll give you the benefit of the doubt and assume you had roast turkey on Thanksgiving. Do Americans roast it? *shrugs*

Saying sorry after everything

"So sorry" -Actually sorry

"Sorry about that" -Not really sorry

"Sorry you feel that way" -Not sorry at all

"Sorry, but" -Apologise to me — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) February 3, 2016

Leaning over someone, not noticing someone has spoken or is next to you, being corrected, correcting someone, touching someone’s hand on public transport handrails…

English breakfast tea

There is nothing Americans do worse that tea. It’s Tetley or nothing tbh.

Queueing

And you must be prepared to give someone the evil eye if they dare to try and skip. Or of your brave enough or had a bad enough day then mutter ‘there’s a queue.’ Skippers. Eugh, the worst kind of person.

Sarcasm

"No rush, finish your lunch first"



How kind of you — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) July 7, 2017

Either in jest or when you are so livid you want to tear your hair out.

Scones, crumpets and crumbles

Is there anything more British?

Pubs that aren’t Irish

Americans basically think all pubs are Irish because that’s all they have over there. Normally called O’Malleys.

Very British words

Sh*g, w*nker and b*gger to name a few. Lol.

HP sauce

If you don't know the joy of #HPSauce on your breakfast. I pity you. pic.twitter.com/fZ7MfpmjmZ — Joseph Brooks (@JosephBrooksPA) September 30, 2017

On a bacon sandwich. OMG we need one now. Brb.

Getting drunk

The thing about Americans is they don’t really get drunk like we do. Not like Geordie Shore style anyway. Mostly they actually just drive to bars and clubs. Seriously. One time we were in LA and the bartender asked us if we needed to call someone for our friend. She was still on pre-drinks.

Eurovision

Can you imagine being someone who has never seen Eurovision watching it for the first time? WHAT A ROLLERCOASTER.

A pasty

Actually anything British that comes from Greggs tbh.

Calling the time quarter and half past

Americans do not use this. They say ‘two fifteen’ or ‘six thirty’. If you tell them ‘half eight’ they’ll reply with ‘four?’ No actually, this happened to us.

Haggis

A savoury dish containing sheep's pluck (heart, liver, and lungs); minced with onion, oatmeal, suet, spices, and salt and mixed with stock. Yup.

Saying "I’m fine" when you’re really not

Meanings of "I'm fine"

1. I'm fine

2. I've never been so cross

3. My whole life has collapsed — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) November 1, 2017

You might have fallen and your head is bleeding or you’ve just missed out on a huge promotion. Maybe you’re beyond angry or hammered drunk. Either way, you’re fine.

