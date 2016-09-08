Where Are 2009's Cutest Couples Now? Including Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth

Obviously, a lot can happen in a decade, and as we enter 2019 we thought we'd take a trip down memory lane and find out exactly what our fave couples from 2009 are getting up to now.

Obvs there's been breakups (miss u Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens), but we've also learned that true love really can withstand the test of time, just look at newly married Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

So without further ado, let's get checking what our fave couples from 2009 are getting up to now...

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Life imitated art when these two fell in love on the set of The Last Song in 2009, and the pair became engaged in 2012. But sadly all of our Nicholas Sparks novel-worthy dreams were crushed when they announced their split in 2013.

Fortunately, the pair decided they just can't stop loving each other in 2016 and they resumed their engagement. Fast forward to now and the pair are enjoying life as newlyweds after getting hitched in a super low-key December wedding.

Proof that love really does conquer all.

instagram/mileycyrus

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

It was the start of something new when they starred in High School Musical in 2005, and when they started dating in 2006 we really thought they'd found what they'd been looking for.

Getty

By 2009, the pair had reached peak power couple status, appearing at their first Oscars together that year. But by the end of 2010 they just had to break free of each other, deciding to remain friends.

Vanessa is currently dating Austin Butler (and has been since 2011). Meanwhile, Zac is very much in love... with his rescue dog.

Instagram/vanessahudgens/zacefron

Ariana Grande and Graham Phillips

Ariana and Graham met while doing the Broadway musical 13 in 2008, and by 2009 they were one of the cutest teen couples on the scene.

Getty

But in 2011, the pair decided to split amicably and Ariana has since dated Jai Brooks, Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Mac Miller, and Pete Davidson.

But these days she's single and having better discussions with a babe named Ari, and she's so good with that.

Ariana Grande / Giphy

Justin Bieber and Caitlin Beadles

OG Beliebers will recall 2009 was the year we spent wishing we were one of two girls A) the one less lonely girl and B) Caitlin Beadles.

Myspace/Justin Bieber

Justin and Caitlin dated between 2008 and 2009 after meeting at Church. Although they apparently split due to Justin's schedule, they remain pals, and JB even spent Thanksgiving 2017 with Cait and her fam.

Nowadays Caitlin is in a long-term relationship with a guy named Logan Davis, and Justin picked his final one less lonely girl when he married Hailey Baldwin a few months ago.

2009 was a peak time for Twilight stans, so you can imagine how much joy it brought team Edward when Rob and Kristen's IRL relationship seemed to be every bit as romantic as their character's.

Getty

But our hopes and dreams were crushed quicker than a vampire can run when K-Stew was pictured snogging a director in June 2012, with the pair ultimately calling it quits in 2013.

These days Kristen is dating Victoria's secret model Stella Maxwell, and after a failed engagement to FKA Twigs, Rob is currently reported to be dating Suki Waterhouse.

Getty

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The year is 2009, it's a decade since Bey and Jay met and a year since they said 'I do'. Basically, these two are all the hope we have that true love exists.

Getty

Ten years, three kids and countless fire collabs later they're still just as Crazy In Love as ever. Alas, there is hope for us all.

Blake Lively and Penn Badgely

Obviously, we live for an on-screen romance making it's way into the real world so we were so here for it while Blake and Penn dated between 2008 and 2010.

Getty

Buuut the Upper East Side couldn't keep these Gossip lovers together and they've both since moved on. Penn and Domino Kirke got married (twice) in 2017 and Blake has been married to Ryan Reynolds since 2012. Oh, and did we mention they have two adorable kids?

Getty

What we can take from all this is that a hell of a lot can happen in the space of ten years, and by 2029 you could either be head over heels for the very same person or wondering what the eff you were thinking.

Either way, we might as well sit back and enjoy whatever it is life throws at us.