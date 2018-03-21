Which Celebrity Should You Date Based On Your Zodiac Sign?
Maybe it’s written in the stars for you and Rihanna…
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - 12:24
Some zodiac signs are more compatible than others, hence why you Aries might find yourself butting heads with a fellow ram, while falling under the spell of a smooth Sagittarius.
Hit play on the video to see Rihanna, Lady Gaga and a bunch of celeb's kinkiest confessions ever...
This International Astrology Day, what we really want to know is which celeb we should be chasing, assuming love is purely based on star signs (spoiler alert: it’s not).
Find your zodiac sign in the gallery and check out who your perfect matches are…
Which Celebrity Should You Date Based On Your Zodiac Sign
-
Getty1 of 12
-
Getty2 of 12
-
Getty3 of 12
-
Getty4 of 12
-
Getty5 of 12
-
Getty6 of 12
-
Getty7 of 12
-
Getty8 of 12
-
Getty9 of 12
-
Getty10 of 12
-
Getty11 of 12
-
Getty12 of 12
Latest News
Shawn Mendes Announces New Single ‘In My Blood’
Which Celebrity Should You Date Based On Your Zodiac Sign?
Sophie Kasaei Shows Off Some Serious Underboob In Red Cut-Out Swimsuit
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Spotted Filming New Music Video
John Legend Reveals The Secret To His And Chrissy Teigen’s Rock Solid Relationship
Little Mix Are Working with MNEK and Kamille on LM5
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction
Demi Lovato Opens Up About Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts As A Child
Selena Gomez Expertly Shuts Down Body-Shamers With Candid Montage Of Her Sydney Yacht Trip
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How She Handles A Broken Heart And She’s Just Like Us – EXCLUSIVE
Millie Bobby Brown Comforts Fan After Nobody Turned Up To His Stranger Things Party
Ex On The Beach 8 Ep #1 Spoiler Vids: What We Can Expect From Tonight's Incredz First Ep - EXCLUSIVE
Dua Lipa Stuns On Jimmy Kimmel with 'IDGAF'
10 Fashion Trends From 2008 That Need To Stay Dead Forever
Sam Smith Mourns Fifth Harmony’s Hiatus on Twitter
The Real Reason Marnie Simpson Wore A Swimsuit The Entire Time On Ex On The Beach
Charlotte Crosby Gets Shut Down By Josh Ritchie As He Refuses This Romantic Advance
Shawn Mendes Is Releasing New Music This Week
Charlotte Crosby Couldn’t Care Less About People Slating Her Cosmetic Surgery
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Real Reason She Broke Down In The Street: 'I Made One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life And I Paid For It'
More From Celebrities
Which Celebrity Should You Date Based On Your Zodiac Sign?
Which Celebrity Should You Date Based On Your Zodiac Sign
From Kylie Jenner To Hailey Baldwin: Celebrity Instagrams That Would Never See The Light Of Day In 2018
From Selena Gomez To Cara Delevingne: 10 Celebrity Interviews That Are So Awkward It Physically Hurts
Celebrities
Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Snaps | MTV Celeb
Celebrity
From Charlotte Crosby To Harry Styles: 12 Celebrities Who Have Totally Broken Down on TV
Love Island's Chris Hughes Brands Ex Olivia Attwood A 'F**king A**hole'
Celebs Pay Tribute To Stephen Hawking Following His Death
From Charlotte Crosby To Ed Sheeran: Grim Af Celeb Injuries That Will Make Your Stomach Drop
From Kris Jenner To Kim Kardashian: 8 Unforgivable Mistakes Celebrities Made On Social-Media
From Jennifer Garner To Nicole Kidman: 8 Times Celebrities Unexpectedly Became Memes
Celebrity
From Sophie Kasaei To Kim Kardashian: 9 Times Reality Stars Shared Shockingly Intimate Moments Of Their LIves
Trending Articles
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction
Dragon Ball Legends Looks Like The Best Mobile Fighting Game Ever
Fans Are Divided About Zayn Malik’s Neck Tattoo For This Awkward Reason
Charlotte Crosby Gets Shut Down By Josh Ritchie As He Refuses This Romantic Advance
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Real Reason She Broke Down In The Street: 'I Made One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life And I Paid For It'
The Real Reason Marnie Simpson Wore A Swimsuit The Entire Time On Ex On The Beach
Fans Can't Cope With How Peachy Chloe Ferry's Behind Looks On Instagram
Rob Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss And He Looks Great
ZAYN Opens Up About the Sound of His New Album
People Are Reading Into What Katy Perry Said About Taylor Swift On American Idol
Ex On The Beach 8 Ep #1 Spoiler Vids: What We Can Expect From Tonight's Incredz First Ep - EXCLUSIVE
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How She Handles A Broken Heart And She’s Just Like Us – EXCLUSIVE