Which Celebrity Should You Date Based On Your Zodiac Sign?

Some zodiac signs are more compatible than others, hence why you Aries might find yourself butting heads with a fellow ram, while falling under the spell of a smooth Sagittarius.

Hit play on the video to see Rihanna, Lady Gaga and a bunch of celeb's kinkiest confessions ever...

This International Astrology Day, what we really want to know is which celeb we should be chasing, assuming love is purely based on star signs (spoiler alert: it’s not).

Find your zodiac sign in the gallery and check out who your perfect matches are…