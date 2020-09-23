Celebrities

Yara Shahidi’s Barbie Doll Is Being Re-Released To Encourage US Citizens To Vote

The doll's outfit sends a powerful message

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 10:00

Yara Shahidi’s Barbie doll is being re-released to encourage young voters to make their voices heard in the upcoming US presidential election.

According to Marie Claire, the doll’s re-release was confirmed on Tuesday in honour of National Register to Vote Day. The doll, which retails for $29.99, was first launched last Spring in honour of Barbie’s 60th anniversary and International Women's Month.

Getty

At the time, the Black-ish star's design was part of a collection of “Shero” dolls, which included activist Adwoa Aboah and tennis star Naomi Osaka. Yara’s doll is dressed in a suit alongside a “Vote” t-shirt and a backpack reading: “I Voted.”

In an interview with Marie Claire at the time, Yara said she and her mum worked with Mattel to ensure they were happy with the end product: “Everything from my outfit to my curls to my eyebrows were all things that we discussed."

Amazon

“I think the one thing that has been crucial for me to know is that there have been support networks in place, not only for us personally, but people who are dedicated to help in our success…people who have been dedicated to knocking down barriers.”

Yara praised the power of women in making a change in the world, saying: “The freedom that we do experience is from other women who have invested their time, their money, their energy, their being into making sure that we have that space."

Getty

Will you be purchasing Yara’s Barbie doll?

Latest News

Yara Shahidi’s Barbie Doll Is Being Re-Released To Encourage US Citizens To Vote
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Open Up About How They Deal With Online Bullies
Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Reveals She’s Finally Watching Her First Ever Disney Film
Jacob Elordi Sent A Congratulatory Note To Zendaya For Her Win At The Emmys
Kourtney Kardashian Responds To Criticism Of Her Friendship With Addison Rae
This Is Reportedly The Reason Why Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber Skipped The Emmys
Justine Skye Shuts Down Claims She And Hailey Bieber Shaded Selena Gomez
Charli D’Amelio Reveals The Reason Why She Has A Guinness World Record Title
MTV Play Launches Exciting New Partnership And Extended Trial Offer With O2
Lil Nas X Has Written An Upcoming Children’s Book Titled C Is For Country
Taylor Swift’s Stalker Sentenced To 30 Months In Prison For Sending Threatening Letters
Get To Know: Jalle
Get To Know: Jalle
Charli D’Amelio Talks Coronavirus Precautions After Being Accused Of Socialising Too Much
Kendall Jenner Considers Herself A “Stoner” As She Opens Up About Marijuana Use
Addison Rae Speaks On Lil Yachty Dating Rumours After He Flirted With Her On TikTok
Kim Kardashian Defends Her SKIMS Maternity Collection After Receiving Backlash Online
Charli D’Amelio Reveals She Has An Eating Disorder After Facing Backlash On TikTok
Chloe X Halle Honour George Floyd And Breonna Taylor With Poignant NFL Performance
Cardi B Claims She Hired A Private Investigator After A ‘Trump Supporter’ Leaked Her Address Online
Selena Gomez Reveals She Felt “Pressure” To Be Sexualised When She Was Younger

More From Celebrities

Yara Shahidi’s Barbie Doll Is Being Re-Released To Encourage US Citizens To Vote
Addison Rae Speaks On Lil Yachty Dating Rumours After He Flirted With Her On TikTok
Chloe X Halle Honour George Floyd And Breonna Taylor With Poignant NFL Performance
Halle Bailey Credits Sister Chloe With Giving Her The Confidence To Film The Little Mermaid
Tributes Pour In After RuPaul’s Drag Race Queen Chi Chi DeVayne Dies Aged 34
Joey King Deleted A Tweet About Jacob Elordi After Being Accused Of Appropriating Slang
Joey King Opens Up About Having To Kiss Ex Jacob Elordi During The Kissing Booth 2
Taylor Zakhar Perez Breaks His Silence On Rumours He's Dating Co-Star Joey King
Joey King And Taylor Zakhar Perez Spark Dating Rumours After Holidaying Together
Celebs Rally Behind British Vogue Editor Who Was ‘Racially Profiled’ At Work
Chloe Sims Shows Results Of Amazing New Hair Treatment
Does TikTok’s Charli D’Amelio Charge $40,000 For A Sponsored Post?

Trending Articles

Yara Shahidi’s Barbie Doll Is Being Re-Released To Encourage US Citizens To Vote
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Open Up About How They Deal With Online Bullies
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Reveals She’s Finally Watching Her First Ever Disney Film
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
Jacob Elordi Sent A Congratulatory Note To Zendaya For Her Win At The Emmys
This Is Reportedly The Reason Why Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber Skipped The Emmys
Kourtney Kardashian Responds To Criticism Of Her Friendship With Addison Rae
Charli D’Amelio Reveals The Reason Why She Has A Guinness World Record Title