Yara Shahidi’s Barbie Doll Is Being Re-Released To Encourage US Citizens To Vote

Yara Shahidi’s Barbie doll is being re-released to encourage young voters to make their voices heard in the upcoming US presidential election.

According to Marie Claire, the doll’s re-release was confirmed on Tuesday in honour of National Register to Vote Day. The doll, which retails for $29.99, was first launched last Spring in honour of Barbie’s 60th anniversary and International Women's Month.

Getty

At the time, the Black-ish star's design was part of a collection of “Shero” dolls, which included activist Adwoa Aboah and tennis star Naomi Osaka. Yara’s doll is dressed in a suit alongside a “Vote” t-shirt and a backpack reading: “I Voted.”

In an interview with Marie Claire at the time, Yara said she and her mum worked with Mattel to ensure they were happy with the end product: “Everything from my outfit to my curls to my eyebrows were all things that we discussed."

Amazon

“I think the one thing that has been crucial for me to know is that there have been support networks in place, not only for us personally, but people who are dedicated to help in our success…people who have been dedicated to knocking down barriers.”

Yara praised the power of women in making a change in the world, saying: “The freedom that we do experience is from other women who have invested their time, their money, their energy, their being into making sure that we have that space."

Getty

