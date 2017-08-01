10 Secrets We Are Despo For The Celebs In Celebrity Big Brother To Spill

Celebrity Big Brother is great in so many ways. But perhaps our fave thing about it, are the amazing secrets that are spilled when celebs are watched 24/7 and given copious amount of alcohol.

With infamous blabbermouths like Jemma Lucy and Jordan Davies heading in, these are the secrets we are DYING to hear...

1. Nathan Henry: Backstage Geordie Shore secrets

So the Geordie Shore gang have always been pretttttyyyy open with their lives but surely there are some backstage secrets that Nath might spill. Nothing is too dull for us when it comes to Geordie.

2. Brandi Glanville: Her famous romances

Since her divorce Brandi has hit the dating scene hard, dating more than a few famous men including Gerard Butler, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Ben Stiller. We’re dying to hear what happened between her and Calum Best after they got together on E!’s Famously Single.

3. Jemma Lucy: Her fling with Ashley Cole

A mysterious source has promised that Jemma will be dishing all the dirt on her affair with Ashley Cole and that Cheryl should tune in. The affair became public back in 2011 but was thought to have happened after Cheryl and Ashley split. SO MANY QUESTIONS.

4. Jordan Davies: His relationship with Megan McKenna

After Meg and Jordan’s Ex On The Beach engagement came to an end, it was not pretty. They both accused each other of cheating and shots continued to be thrown for a while. Now that Megan is loved-up with Pete Wicks, we’re wanting to hear what Jordan has to say about it.

5. Brandi Glanville: Her husband’s affair

Brandi was married to TV actor Eddie Cibrian back in 2009 until it came out that he was having an affair with married singer Leann Rimes. YUP, of Coyote Ugly’s Can’t Fight The Moonlight Fame. It was a huuuuge scandal in the USA and there was much feuding and mud-slinging that followed. Oh and Real Housewives fans will know Brandi doesn't ever hold back.

6. Sarah Harding: Her Danny Dyer affair

We were all beyond shocked when it emerged that Sarah had been having an affair with EastEnders’ Danny Dyer. El rando! But we’re excited because the juicy details are probs Something Kinda Ooooh. Geddit?

7. Jemma Lucy: Her feud with Katie Price

After the pair met on Katie’s show Signed By Katie Price, the pair became the best of mates. Until things went very very wrong. After Jemma branded Katie a ‘slag’, said she slept with other people’s husbands and accused her of meddling in Jemma’s relationship with Stephen Bear, Katie was apparently scared she could reveal she had slept with her hubby Kieran Hayler. A source told Now: “Katie’s wracked her brain over whether Jemma and Kieran could have ever been in the house alone. She feels Jemma could be the type to turn Kieran’s head during the height of his [sex] addiction.”

8. Sam Thompson: Made In Chelsea secrets

There have been a few MIC types on CBB in the past but nothing hugely scandalous has come of it. These posh types eh. But Sam is kinda known for having quite a big mouth and putting his foot it in is his own SW3 way. And since he has split from his ex Tiff Watson, he’ll probs be getting loose and spilling some secrets.

9. Jordan Davies: His Steph Davies fling

Apparently Steph Davis is terrified that Jordan is going to tell the world all the details about their hook-up. A source told The Sun: “Steph is really stressing at the minute. The prospect of Jordan going into the Celebrity Big Brother house is starting to get to her and she’s terrified about what he could say. He knows where the bodies are buried and could spill everything and she just doesn’t need that right now with everything else going on. They had a brief fling at a time in her life when she wasn’t at her best mentally and is afraid he might not be able to help himself and speak about their many nights out. It was a moment that she has regretted ever since.” YIKES.

10. Jemma Lucy: Her Geordie hook-ups

After hooking up with Scotty T, Gaz Beadle and Chantelle Connelly, Jemma knows a parsnip or two about our fave Newcastle radgies. When she admitted to sleeping with Scott he fiercely denied it but being in the CBB house, there won’t be able to be anyone telling her to keep it quiet. DRAMAAAAAAAA.

Celebrity Big Brother starts tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

