Celebrity Big Brother

14 Ultimate Shutdowns That Celebrity Big Brother Housemates Have Ever Inflicted

DON'T YOU START WITH ME, LOVIE

Caroline Fergusson
Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 15:02

Celebrity Big Brother shocked us to our very cores this week as Jemma Lucy and Sarah Harding went IN on each other. Tbh, this was not the first and, unless the show is cancelled right this minute, will definitley not be the last time that some shady AF insults and shutdowns are thrown around the house. 

These are the most epic/harsh/amazing/bizarre ones of all time...

1. “Look at yourself, at least I don’t shag on TV for a living”

Sarah Harding & Jemma Lucy kick off! | Day 8

After an argument broke out over Sarah Harding being negative, Jemma lucy called her a ‘sl*g’ causing Sarah to fire the reference to her antics on Ex On The Beach back at her.

2. “You made a reputation by showing your knockers”

From the moment Kim Woodburn stepped into the house, she took a disliking to Nicola Maclean after she told Kim to stop starting fights with people.  DON’T YOU START WITH ME LOVIE. Best. Memes. Ever.

3. “She’s an absolute carrot”

Daniella Westbrook had some words of advice for Steph Davis when she thought she was going down a bad path with alcohol and cheating on her boyfriend with Jeremy McConnell. Steph did not react to this and viewers watched days of the two fighting.

4. “You’re a two-faced bunch, chicken livered sh*ts”

Another Kim Woodburn classic. After having fights with everyone in the house, Kim kicked off and hurled abuse at everyone before having to be escorted out by security.

5. “Is that the time of the month, would you like some tampons?”

In the most ridiculous CBB insult of all time, Jedward turned into 10-year old boys and asked Nicola if she was on her period. No hormones here kids, just Jedward.

6. “I thought you were cute and had great legs and beautiful eyes. Big f*cking deal. Get over yourself!”

It got VERY awkward when Renee Graziano's crush on Stephen Bear turned to hate after he didn't return her affections but also was super annoying in the house. Great legs though.

7. “You're like herpes, you keep coming back”

Stephen Bear annoyed more than a few people during his time in the house, but he repeatedly butted heads with US singer Aubrey O’Day who also told him that winning CBB would be the highlight of his life.

8. “Do one tit face”

The eternal feud between Katie Hopkins and Perez Hilton was incredible but, at times, pretty hard to watch. Not when she called him a ‘t*t face’ however. That was amazing.

9. “Why do you think his own men killed him in the show? Why do you think his own men stabbed him? I think they knew his character and they were like ‘he should be stabbed by all of us’”

In a conversation with Coleen Nolan, Spencer Pratt blasted James Cosmo for putting him and Heidi Montag up for eternal nomination. He told Coleen that James was killed off Game Of Thrones ‘by his own men’ because he was a bad person and disagreed when Coleen suggested it was probably the script. LOL.

10. “It tastes like I’m sicking it up after a night out. I wouldn’t even give my dog that”

Megan McKenna had a number of epic rants when she was locked in the CBB house but perhaps one of her most scathing was the offence she took to the economy budget they were forced to eat after losing a task.

11. “Are you being a dipsh*t? Because I don’t have tolerance.”

Farrah Abraham’s mouth was the true star of her series of CBB with her words cutting everyone to the core. She kicked off at James Hill a number of times because he didn't like how she spoke to the other housemtes. Legit haven’t heard the word ‘dipsh*t' in years. Genius.

12. "You’re just such a nasty excuse for a woman… miserable… who has to pop from reality show to reality show like you do to f*cking get a paycheque."

Austin Armacost’s tirade against Janice Dickinson was so harsh that Natasha Hamilton had to leave the room and James Hill told him he was ‘embarrassing himself’. YIKES. 

13. “Perez is a bit like thrush, I guess, but more irritating like syphilis. The war years, when we still didn't have a cure and it sent you mad."

Katie Hopkins really does have a way with words as she likened Perez to an STI after he wouldn’t stop antagonising her.

14. “Byeeeeeee! I’m more famous than you are and I make more money. BYE."

In another classic Farrah Abraham move, she hit Austin where it really hurt…their reality star status. 

CHECK OUT THE MOST SHOCKING FACTS ABOUT THE 2017 HOUSEMATES...

