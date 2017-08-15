8 Times Celebs Were Rocked By Celebrity Big Brother Cheating Rumours

Ooooooh Sarah Harding and Chad have been caught kissing again in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Naughty. And considering Sarah hasn’t seen her boyfriend, we’re guessing they’re still technically together.

AWKWARD.

But let’s face it, it’s not the first and certainly won’t be the last time the CBB house is rocked by a cheating scandal…

1. Bianca Gascoigne and Jamie O’Hara...

In January of 2017, footballer Jamie and reality star Bianca moved into the house and, after Jamie was kinda knocked back by Jasmine Waltz, struck up a romance. The only issue was, Bianca had a boyf CJ Meeks on the outside. He was NOT happy and immediately started getting papped with other girls. The pair tried to make it work on the outside but Jamie ended it within days of the final as he wanted to ‘concentrate on his children’. Yikes.

2. Sarah Harding and Chad Johnson...

After Sarah and her ‘best friend’ Bachelorette star Chad shared a passionate snog in the kitchen, she tried to cool things off. With her new boyfriend of four weeks on the outside, only time will tell what happened with this one.

3. Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor...

Depending on who you ask this can be seen as cheating or it can be seen as a single gal having fun. Ask Aaron Chalmers and you’re get the first, as Geordie Shore gal Marnie and you’ll get them latter. Marnie and Lewis fell in love in the CBB house and left together as a couple. All was well until Lewis cheated on Marnie the following Valentine’s Day with a random girl. Harsh.

4. Steph Davis and Jeremy McConnell...

Leaving her model boyfriend Sam Reece on the outside, Steph entered the house with another model Jeremy. Within days the pair had became super close and started a full-on relationship in the house. They were branded ‘toxic’ during a task but that didn’t stop them dropping the L bomb whilst in there. They continued the relationship after they exited and after a lot of on/off they had a son together. However more recently he was charged with assault against Steph and she was granted a three year restraining order.

5. Stephen Bear and Chloe Khan...

Bear and Chloe got SUPER hot and heavy in the Summer of 2016 during their time on the show. This was all well and good apart from the fact that Bear was dating Gary Beadle’s ex Lillie Lexie Gregg after the pair had met on Ex On The Beach. As part of a task, Lillie was sent into the house to confront Bear in a super awkward and sad showdown. Needless to say they split and nothing ended up happening with Chloe and Bear.

6. The Situation and Danica Thrall...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iY39vGwPfNQ

Although the Jersey Shore dude and the Sex, Lies and Rinsing Guys star never actually cemented their physical relationship, her boyfriend was not chuffed at all when the reality star started flirting with his girlfriend. He publicly admitted it was ‘too much’ for him to watch.

7. Nicola Maclean and Jamie O’Hara...

Another almost flirtation and this time the anger was from CBB fans rather than anyone’s other half. Nicola had one too many drinks one night and started to cosy up to Jamie, looking like she was about to kiss him. Then on a separate occasion he told her he’d had a sex dream about her. Considering he was mates with her husband Tom Williams, viewers blasted them on social media.

8. Austin Armacost and James Hill...

Austin and James’ bromance was a highlight of their series of CBB but there were a few occasions when fans though Austin was going too far, sleeping in the same bed with James, naked, whilst he was married to his ex. Even though James is straight, viewers thought Austin needed to tone it down. Awks.

