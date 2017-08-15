Celebrity Big Brother

8 Times Celebs Were Rocked By Celebrity Big Brother Cheating Rumours

Naughty...

Caroline Fergusson
Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 17:01

Ooooooh Sarah Harding and Chad have been caught kissing again in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Naughty. And considering Sarah hasn’t seen her boyfriend, we’re guessing they’re still technically together.

AWKWARD.

But let’s face it, it’s not the first and certainly won’t be the last time the CBB house is rocked by a cheating scandal…

1. Bianca Gascoigne and Jamie O’Hara...

Bianca and Jamie's not so secret kissing | Day 22

In January of 2017, footballer Jamie and reality star Bianca moved into the house and, after Jamie was kinda knocked back by Jasmine Waltz, struck up a romance. The only issue was, Bianca had a boyf CJ Meeks on the outside. He was NOT happy and immediately started getting papped with other girls. The pair tried to make it work on the outside but Jamie ended it within days of the final as he wanted to ‘concentrate on his children’. Yikes.

2. Sarah Harding and Chad Johnson...

Sarah Harding and Chad Johnson lock lips! | Day 11

After Sarah and her ‘best friend’ Bachelorette star Chad shared a passionate snog in the kitchen, she tried to cool things off. With her new boyfriend of four weeks on the outside, only time will tell what happened with this one.

3. Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor...

Lewis and Marnie have a kiss in the storeroom | Day 4

Depending on who you ask this can be seen as cheating or it can be seen as a single gal having fun. Ask Aaron Chalmers and you’re get the first, as Geordie Shore gal Marnie and you’ll get them latter. Marnie and Lewis fell in love in the CBB house and left together as a couple. All was well until Lewis cheated on Marnie the following Valentine’s Day with a random girl. Harsh.

4. Steph Davis and Jeremy McConnell...

Stephanie and Jeremy can't stop being toxic | Day 23

Leaving her model boyfriend Sam Reece on the outside, Steph entered the house with another model Jeremy. Within days the pair had became super close and started a full-on relationship in the house. They were branded ‘toxic’ during a task but that didn’t stop them dropping the L bomb whilst in there. They continued the relationship after they exited and after a lot of on/off they had a son together. However more recently he was charged with assault against Steph and she was granted a three year restraining order. 

5. Stephen Bear and Chloe Khan...

Chloe and Bear are getting closer | Day 9

Bear and Chloe got SUPER hot and heavy in the Summer of 2016 during their time on the show. This was all well and good apart from the fact that Bear was dating Gary Beadle’s ex Lillie Lexie Gregg after the pair had met on Ex On The Beach. As part of a task, Lillie was sent into the house to confront Bear in a super awkward and sad showdown. Needless to say they split and nothing ended up happening with Chloe and Bear.

Bear's Ex Girlfriend Lillie Enters The House To Confront Him | Celebrity Big Brother

6. The Situation and Danica Thrall...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iY39vGwPfNQ

Although the Jersey Shore dude and the Sex, Lies and Rinsing Guys star never actually cemented their physical relationship, her boyfriend was not chuffed at all when the reality star started flirting with his girlfriend. He publicly admitted it was ‘too much’ for him to watch.

7. Nicola Maclean and Jamie O’Hara...

Who’s been dreaming about Nicola in the nude? | Day 19

Another almost flirtation and this time the anger was from CBB fans rather than anyone’s other half. Nicola had one too many drinks one night and started to cosy up to Jamie, looking like she was about to kiss him. Then on a separate occasion he told her he’d had a sex dream about her. Considering he was mates with her husband Tom Williams, viewers blasted them on social media.

8. Austin Armacost and James Hill...

Day 20: James and Austin have a heart to heart

Austin and James’ bromance was a highlight of their series of CBB but there were a few occasions when fans though Austin was going too far, sleeping in the same bed with James, naked, whilst he was married to his ex. Even though James is straight, viewers thought Austin needed to tone it down. Awks.

Now check out these reality stars who were caught cheating on TV...

Latest News

Pink To Receive The 2017 VMA Video Vanguard Award

P!nk Is Our 2017 VMA Vanguard Award Recipient!

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Ends Up In Bed With Chad Johnson After Snogging Session

8 Times Celebs Were Rocked By Celebrity Big Brother Cheating Rumours

Ariana Grande Stans The Spice Girls On Twitter And Her Fans Don't Know Who They Are

Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' Is First Top 10 Hit By Female Rapper In 3 Years

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Kicks Off As A Game Of Spin The Bottle Goes Horribly Wrong

Chris Clark Admits He Broke Up With Jesy Nelson In A Text From Amber Dowding's Phone

Chloe Ferry Posts A Belfie Of Epic Proportions And She Looks Sensational

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Share Shocking Snogs With Two Housemates

Love Island's Montana Weighs In On Caroline Flack And Mike Thalassitis Relationship Rumours

Selena Gomez Talks New Album, Collaborations and Fave Films in Twitter Q&A

Are Cheryl And Justin Bieber Collaborating On New Music Together?

14 Pieces Of High-Street Clothing That The Geordie Shore Girls Wear IRL

Aston Merrygold Is Taking His Moves To Strictly Come Dancing

Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of 'Insecure' Celebrity Big Brother Housemate Sarah Harding

Sarah Harding Slams Fifth Harmony On CBB and Harmonizers Aren't Happy

13 Reasons Why cast attend the red carpet premiere for the new Netflix series.

13 Reasons Why Season 2 Theme Is Revealed And Dylan Minnette Insists It Will Be ‘More Emotional’

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Putting Himself On A Sex Ban In The Lead Up To MMA Fight

Taylor Swift Wins Groping Lawsuit Against Radio DJ

Olly Alexander Talks 'Growing Up Gay' And Overcoming Mental Health Issues

More From Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Ends Up In Bed With Chad Johnson After Snogging Session

Celebrity

8 Times Celebs Were Rocked By Celebrity Big Brother Cheating Rumours

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Kicks Off As A Game Of Spin The Bottle Goes Horribly Wrong

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Share Shocking Snogs With Two Housemates

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of 'Insecure' Celebrity Big Brother Housemate Sarah Harding

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Doesn't Approve Of Sarah Kissing Chad: “She’s A D**k Tease”

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Admits She's Been Dating Someone On The Outside For 4 Weeks

Trisha Pastas has walked out of Celebrity Big Brother despite being saved by the public vote
Celebrity

Trisha Paytas Quits The Celebrity Big Brother House After Being Saved From Eviction

Jemma Lucy Brands Paul Danan A ‘Snaky Rat’ After He And Sarah Harding Make Up
Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Brands Paul Danan A ‘Snaky Rat’ After He Makes Up With Sarah Harding

TV Shows

Is Celebrity Big Brother’s Jordan Davies A Sex Addict? Reality Star Reveals All In Brand New Celeb Sex Pod - VIDEO EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Vicky Pattison Brands Sam Thompson An 'Entitled Little Rat'

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Putting Himself On A Sex Ban In The Lead Up To MMA Fight

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Posts A Belfie Of Epic Proportions And She Looks Sensational

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Share Shocking Snogs With Two Housemates

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of 'Insecure' Celebrity Big Brother Housemate Sarah Harding

Celebrity

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Weighs In On Claims That Montana Brown Faked Her Relationship With Alex Beattie For Fame

Amber Butler confronts Alex on a date on Teen Mom UK
TV Shows

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Amber Butler Confronts Date Alex After Discovering He's Been Flirting With Other Girls

Celebrity

Love Island's Montana Weighs In On Caroline Flack And Mike Thalassitis Relationship Rumours

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on
Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

Celebrity

Love island's Kem Cetinay On THAT Ex Boyfriend Drama Between Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood

Music

Sarah Harding Slams Fifth Harmony On CBB and Harmonizers Aren't Happy