Celebrity Big Brother 2017: A History Of The Most Outrageous Celeb Feuds The Housemates Have Ever Had

Everyone, including Sam Thompson, are waiting for the first feuds and kick-offs to happen in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

There are more than one or two massive personalities in there from Trisha Paytas to Jemma Lucy, so you'll be (not at all) shocked to hear that they've had their fair share of practice in the celebrity beef world...

Jordan Davies …

Instagram

Megan McKenna: The beef that never ends. When Jordan referenced his ex in his CBB VT it certainly wasn’t the first time the pair had come to blows. After their engagement came to an end, it was non-stop he said/she said in the press as they both accused each other of cheating and called each other every nasty name under the sun.

Lewis Good: After Megan was sent on a date with Lewis during an episode of Ex On The Beach, she accused him of flirting with her. Hearing this, a huge fight broke out between the three reality stars.

Jemma Lucy…

Instagram

Nathan Henry: Jemma took to Twitter to mock Nathan after he did an interview ‘coming out’ as gay. She decided that he was already ‘out’ and told him so. He didn’t take that so well.

As if we didn't know before jheez 😂😂😂😂😂 anything for a story https://t.co/pNRcnkJJGa — Jemma Lucy (@jem_lucy) October 19, 2016

@MTVUK FUCK OFF you stupid CUNT, I filmed this months ago for MTV you know the company that gave you a platform dumb shit — Nath C Henry (@NathanHGShore) October 19, 2016

Gaz Beadle: There have been a few dramas since Gaz and Jem once slept together during their time on Ex On The Beach. After Gary admiited he ‘regretted’ having sex with Jemma, she blasted him, saying he hadn’t regretted it at the time. Later when it came out she was in a relationship with Chantelle Connelly, he branded the whole thing fake in a tweet.

So funny when you see a pic of 2 people who you know hate each other acting besties so many fake people these days.... — GAZ (@GazGShore) January 26, 2017

Katie Price: After the BFFs had a major falling out things turned very nasty. This has included Jemma accusing Katie of stealing people’s husbands, calling her a c*nt and saying she had tried to turn Stephen Bear against her when they were dating.

Scotty T: Jemma, always dropping truth bombs, admitted to her ex David Hawley that she had slept with his best mate Geordie Shore lad Scotty T. Since he was LIVID at this news, Scott took to Twitter to accuse her of lying and funnily enough, Jemma wasn’t too keen on that.

Believe the ex who is a bare faced liar.....or your best mate who's never let you down! She is a lie in herself!! https://t.co/R2OK25IIe2 — Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) August 24, 2016

Jodie Marsh: After Jodie Marsh slammed pretty much all reality stars ever for having sex on TV and getting drunk, Jemma took to Snapchat to absolutely go in on Jodie. Branding her a ‘sl*g’ and telling her to ‘f*ck off’.

On a serious note, I think people have finally realised it's NOT actually cool to have sex on TV (unless you're a porn star).... — Jodie Marsh (@JodieMarsh) January 21, 2017

It's also not cool to be so drunk that you wet yourself on TV, projectile vomit on TV or crawl around naked & dribbling on TV.... — Jodie Marsh (@JodieMarsh) January 21, 2017

Marissa Jade...

VH1

Brittany Fogarty: The two Mob Wives stars have never seen eye to eye and apparently it all kicked off big time when Brittany threatened ‘to kill’ Marissa. Since then it’s been a battle of who can slam the other harder with each one accusing the other of selling fake stories.

Why can you not get through ONE scene w/out mentioning my name Marissa?!! 🤔 #MobWives — Brittany Fogarty (@britfogarty) February 4, 2016

Brandi Glanville...

Instagram

Lisa VanderPump: It was all diamonds and rosé for these two when they became besties on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but things took a turn when Lisa tried to make Brandi be civil to Lisa’s restaurant employee Scheana Shay, who had had an affair with Brandi’s husband. Brandi later said she felt Lisa was using her personal drama to promote the her new show Vanderpump Rules which starred Scheana and other in Lisa’s restaurant Sur. Following this there was more Scheana drama and Brandi told fellow housewife Kyle that Lisa wanted to ‘take her down’. Cue a HUGE argument with Lisa saying Brani has betrayed her by lying after all she had done for her. Ie being her mate.

Leann Rimes: The beef that will never end began when, duh, Leann had an affair with Brandi’s husband, Eddie Cibrian. The pair then divorced and Leann and Eddie got married. They have made things VERY public, airing their disagreements all over Twitter, calling each other ‘jealous’ and many many more names. This has been happening for seven years FYI.

Kyle and Kim Richards: Paris Hilton's aunts were in for a feud with Brandi when she first appeared on RHOBH. First the pair decided to make fun of her and hide her crutches (she’d hurt her ankle) which led to Brandi calling Kim ‘cracked out of her f*cking mind’ and accusing her of doing Meth in the bathroom. OH WOW. Later she had a major beef with Kim’s sister Kyle, after Brandi and Kim had become friends. Kyle accused her of trying to poison her sister against her and things almost became physical when Brandi pushed the housewife. YIKES.

Joanna Krupa: Now this is a feud. Brandi struck a nerve with Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna when she alleged that Joanna has an affair with Mohammed Hadid, Gigi and Bella’s father, when he was still married to RHOBH star Yolanda Foster. She also said that Mohammed had allegedly told her Joanna had a ‘smelly p*ssy’. Oddly enough, Joanna wasn’t happy about that so sued Brandi for making ‘false and malicious statement’ for $2million.

Lisa Rinna: Another housewife! Hooray! After an episode of RHOBH in which Lisa insinuated Brandi was a bully, Brandi took to Twitter to lash out at Lisa, saying she wore a wig and had an eating disorder.

@lisarinna I do not think of u or refer to u & trust me when I leave this world I will be known for more than an eating disorder & a BAD wig — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 4, 2017

Sam Thompson...

Instagram

Vicky Pattison: Sam had a feud with Vicky back when she called his sister Louise Thompson’s work-out videos ‘not achievable or attainable’ causing Sam to say Vicky looked ‘ready for insertion’ when she was pictured working out in a park. He said: “Ferne McCann commented on my Instagram, but that was only to tell me that I was bullying Vicky Pattison. Vicky took the p*ss out of my sister doing a workout video on Instagram. Vicky was quite harsh to Louise so I commented back, but she didn't read it and instead unfollowed me on Instagram. We don't even know each other and her boyfriend who owns Little and Large clothing asked me to give his clothes back."

Jamie Laing: Made In Chelsea fans will remember the epic beef between Jamie and Sam after Sam told Jamie’s girlfriend Frankie Gaff that Jamie was tired of their relationship and felt trapped. This turned into a mot of angry ‘mate’ calling and even a drink thrown in Jamie’s face. Such poshos.

Derek Acorah...

Living

Yvette Fielding: After the two had appeared on Most Haunted together, Yvette admitted he was kicked off the show for being a ‘fake’. She said: "[Someone who worked on the show] left a piece of paper around with the name ‘Kreed Kafer’ on it and said, within earshot of Derek, that he was a nasty South African jailor. When we started filming, Derek decided to get possessed by this fake person. The name is actually an anagram of Derek Faker. We tell people everything is real, then it turns out he was a fake, so he had to go.” Derek responded by blasting her: “Yvette decided to become very egoistical, over the top and big-headed and our friendship and everything soured. She decided when I left the show that she didn’t want to talk to me any more. There was no need for it and it was very sad.”

Sarah Harding...

Cheryl: There have been long-standing rumours of a feud with Cheryl from the days of Girls Aloud. But more recently it was reported that Cheryl had unfollowed Sarah on Twitter after it was announced she as going into the CBB house followed by Sarah posting an Instagram about ‘karma’. Eek.

A post shared by sarahnharding👻(SC) (@sarahnicoleharding) on Jul 16, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

Amelia Lily...

ITV

Kelly Rowland: When Amelia was on X Factor she was mentored by Destiny’s Child singer Kelly. But during the final Amelia was said to have thought the other acts like Little Mix got a lot more attention and support from their mentors. Plus sources admitted at the time that Kelly didn’t really care who won the series but actively didn’t want Amelia to take first place. Bizarre.

Trish Paytas...

YouTube

Joey Graceffa: Now this is an awks one since Trisha is BFFs with Joey’s bestie YouTuber Shane Dawson. It all started when a fan asked Joey if he would collaborate with Trisha and he said nuh-uh. When Trish got wind of this she said: “I would have banged him. But he left a nasty comment on one of his videos once. I didn’t see it. He deleted it. Something like ‘Hell no!’ or something.” She went on to say: “I don’t know his sexual orientation, but I’m PRETTY SURE he wouldn’t want to bang me.” This was way before Joey had come out and he was NOT okay with it. But they’re mates now. Phew.

Check out some shocking facts that you need to know about the new housemates...