Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Check Out The First Pics Of The Fancy AF House

Celebrity Big Brother returns to our screens in just a matter of hours, which means it's that time when we finally get a sneak peek as to what the new house looks like.

But this year there's no gimmicks or themes we can't quite wrap our heads around, instead with it looking like a fancy spa with more rose gold accessories than you can shake a stick at.

So yes, we're just a little (extremely) excited. Be sure to tune in to Channel 5 at 9pm TONIGHT to see who will be making the most of the closest thing to the French Riviera that Borehamwood has to offer.

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: First Look At The Brand New House 1 of 14

2 of 14

3 of 14

4 of 14

5 of 14

6 of 14

7 of 14

8 of 14

9 of 14

10 of 14

11 of 14

12 of 14

13 of 14

14 of 14



























While you're here why not check out some of the latest celeb news >>>