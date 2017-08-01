Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Check Out The First Pics Of The Fancy AF House

The housemates are in for an Oliver Bonas inspired treat.

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 12:22

Celebrity Big Brother returns to our screens in just a matter of hours, which means it's that time when we finally get a sneak peek as to what the new house looks like.

But this year there's no gimmicks or themes we can't quite wrap our heads around, instead with it looking like a fancy spa with more rose gold accessories than you can shake a stick at.

So yes, we're just a little (extremely) excited. Be sure to tune in to Channel 5 at 9pm TONIGHT to see who will be making the most of the closest thing to the French Riviera that Borehamwood has to offer.

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: First Look At The Brand New House

