Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Are Already Discussing Potential House Romances

Are Jemma and Jordan about to embark on summer romances to end all others?!

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 13:15

It was only a matter of minutes before Jemma Lucy and Jordan Davies were talking all things love in the Celebrity Big Brother house last night, quizzing each other on who has caught their attention.

“I said Marissa”, Jordan admitted to Sam Thompson who clearly wanted in the gossip, to which Sam agreed and added: “She’s scary as sin. I want to die when I’m next to her.”

Um, Sam we probably wouldn’t say that about a mob wife.

But what Jordan really wanted to know was who Jemma had her eye on, asking: “There must be one boy you fancy?”

Alas, it’s more bromance than romance for her right now, as she told the guys: “I don’t fancy Chad. I feel like his vibe’s just a bit too like, cocky.”

This comes after Sam disagreed with Jordan’s theory that Chad will be the ladies man in the house, telling him: “He’s too full of it mate. Like I don’t know how much girls can respond to oh yeah let me flick though my DMs mate.”

Come on guys, all we want is a little bit of flirting for us to cling on to for dear life.

Catch Celebrity Big Brother tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

Check out some CRAZY facts about the housemates below >>> 

Jemma Lucy talks potential romances in the CBB house.

