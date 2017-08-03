Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Trisha Paytas Can't Stop Licking Food Off Of Each Other's Bodies

This is a totally normal icebreaker, right?

Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 17:30

Trisha Paytas and Jemma Lucy continued to get to know each other in the Celebrity Big Brother house last night, only this time instead of swapping stripper experiences they licked some food from each other's bodies.

Demonstrating what she does for her YouTube videos as part of the house talent show, Trisha played a game of ‘lick something from my body while wearing a blindfold'.

Doesn’t sound quite as appealing as Monopoly, but then again we are an 80-year-old at heart.

Jemma was Trisha’s lucky player of choice, as she obliged by wearing her fanciest bikini for reasons we aren’t quite sure of, licking various things from Trish's body… Obvs including her boobs, tongue and neck.

We guess we’ll just have to tune in tonight to see just how successful Jemma was…

Catch Celebrity Big Brother tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

Check out some absolutely crazy facts about the housemates below >>>

