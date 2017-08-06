Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Trisha Paytas Participate In A 'Boob Off' To Compare Chest Size

Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 10:40

Firm friends and Celebrity Big Brother housemates Jemma Lucy and Trisha Paytas have taken their connection to the next level by a) talking about their girl-on-girl encounters, b) bonding over their stripper past, and c) comparing the size of their actual boobs. 

The conversation all kicked off on Saturday nights episode of the show after Paul Danan had a good old gander at Jem's breasts. This prompted the Ex On The Beach star to ponder why everyone is so interested in her boobs: "What is scary about my t**s?"

Jordan Davies cleared that question up by pointing out: "They're enormous," as Paul agreed: "They are f***ing big." The discussion then resulted in Sam Thompson wanting specifics on size, with Jemma declaring that she wears a double G bra. 

Having confirmed that they "feel real," Trisha herself decided to enter the conversation. She revealed that her cup size is equally impressive, saying: "Bigger than that but I'm a bigger girl, 36 triple F I think," which led Paul to joke that they were in the middle of a "boob off."

This fun and games didn't go down too well with certain other housemates, with Derek Akorah climbing on board his high horse at the boob-related antics. "I’m not against in any way, their moment is that they feel, they haven’t got these inhibitions.

"The girls of our day they wouldn’t have gone there like that. I know it and you know it," he told Sandi, who nodded in agreement. Drama. 

