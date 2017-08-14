Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Doesn't Approve Of Sarah Kissing Chad: “She’s A D**k Tease”

Jemma Lucy hasn’t exactly kept her thoughts to herself when it comes to Sarah Harding in the Celebrity Big Brother house, so now that a possible romance is in the air with Chad Johnson she’s got more opinions than ever before.

After Sarah and Chad kissed, Jem thought it only right to share her words of wisdom with the former Bachelorette star: “Whatever you do, do not sleep with her unless she’s single.”

This comes after it was revealed that Sarah had been in a possible relationship for four weeks prior to entering the house, telling Chad: "You're single and I've only been dating for four weeks, but I don't want to hurt someone who is a good person - they don't deserve to be hurt."

While Jemma later told Big Brother: “She is an absolute d**k tease. She doesn’t even like him!”

To reiterate her point even further, the EOTB star found some chalk later that day and wrote ‘snakes everywhere’ on the living room wall.

Eek, and if Sarah’s inkling is any sign of the future then we are absolutely terrified: “I could see her getting out of-hand again tonight. I don’t want to be in the firing line.”

BRACE YOURSELVES.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

Check out some absolutely crazy facts about the CBB housemates >>>