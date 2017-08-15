Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Kicks Off As A Game Of Spin The Bottle Goes Horribly Wrong

It turns out her and Sarah Harding aren't the best of friends after all.

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 15:42

Just when we thought last night’s game of spin the bottle in the Celebrity Big Brother house went down a storm, a clip of Jemma Lucy kicking off about the whole thing has surfaced.

It turns out the Ex On The Beach babe really doesn’t like it when people don’t play by the rules, especially when it involves Sam Thompson and Sarah Harding kissing.

Jem wanted them to kiss 'properly', only Sarah really wasn't down for it having already ‘kissed two men’ in the house, which is totally understandable.

While Sam of course wasn’t going to go ahead with it Sarah didn’t want to, to which Jem told him: "Are you actually p***ying out on that really?"

Adding: "I dare you to dare Amelia to kiss Chad."

Jemma kicks off at Sarah | Day 14

Everything from there was just downhill, with Jemma going on quite the rant which included her kicking the coffee table and storming out, before telling Sarah: “You’ve got a boyfriend and you’re kissing Chad anyway. Add another one to the list!”

Ouch.

Catch Celebrity Big Brother tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

