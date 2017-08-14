Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments

Noticed that there hasn't been an overwhelming amount of drama in the Celebrity Big Brother house recently? Well that's all about to change with some comments Jemma Lucy made about Amelia Lily's stance on confrontation.

The former Ex On The Beach star has had her fair share of arguments in the house already (mainly the run-ins involving Sarah Harding) and she reckons that the X Factor contestant isn't nearly as headstrong enough about her opinions.

Channel 5

In a discussion about the disagreements that have gone down in the house, Jemma turned to pal Amelia and said: "You don’t speak up mate, and it does my head in."

Amelia is said to have become "upset" at her comments and responded: “Every time I try and say something, somebody speaks over me. I can’t even get my words out half the time."

This comes as Jemma got in a bit of trouble for using a chalk piece from the housemates earlier task to write the words ‘snakes everywhere’ on a wall in the living area.

Channel 5

After being told to hand the chalk piece back in, Brandi and Jemma decided to write the same phrase on the bathroom mirrors using an always-handy tube of lipstick.

Defending her actions in the diary room, Jem made it clear that her tension with Sarah Harding isn't about to ease up anytime soon: “I think certain housemates are snaky. So I tried to express myself!,” she argued.

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on Channel 5

Now get checking out a bunch of shocking facts about the CBB housemates: