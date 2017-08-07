Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Reduces Sarah Harding To Tears As She Tells Housemates 'She Chats Sh*t’

Uh oh, it looks like Jemma Lucy has found her first enemy in the Celebrity Big Brother house and it’s only day six.

The Ex On The Beach babe made it abundantly clear during today's antics that she really can’t stand Sarah Harding, telling Paul Danan that she simply ‘chats sh*t’.

“Sarah chats sh*t, man. She’s so fake. How many times can someone complain about a headache?” To which Paul responded: “It all comes from insecurity. She’s such an attention seeker.”

Ouch. Sarah was later forced to watch the housemates choose her as one of the group to lose their eviction immunity as part of a task, leaving her feeling less than great.

After said awkward situation, Jemma told Amelia: “Amelia, you are not up for the first eviction. You should be buzzing but you feel like you can’t because you’ve got to look after that…” Jemma told her, gesturing towards Sarah.

Sarah swiftly took herself to the diary room, telling big brother while in tears: “I don’t know who to trust anymore. I just don’t feel like I belong here anymore.”

When Sarah cries WE CRY.

