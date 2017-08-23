Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Tells Sarah Harding And Chad Johnson To 'Do It In The Bedroom' In Explosive Row

There probably hasn't been a single day of peace in the Celebrity Big Brother house and that's not about to change now, as Jemma Lucy has decided to go in on Chad Johnson and Sarah Harding over their love of PDA.

The couple made their romance official last week, and Jemma has announced that some of the other housemates have taken offense to the way they've "secluded" themselves from the rest of the group in that time.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of shocking facts about CBB housemate Chad Johnson...

In a confrontation that began over the couple pinching a bottle of wine for themselves, Jemma said that while she personally doesn't "give a f**k" about their canoodling, some of the older housemates find it "uncomfortable" to be around.

"When you’re sitting in that smoking area and you’re all over each other, some people.... Not me. Not me," she said in a conversation in Chad. "I could sit there and you could be f****** her on that chair and I wouldn’t give a f*** mate. Ok?"

Channel 5

She continued: "But some people feel uncomfortable going up to that area, the older people feel uncomfortable because they feel as though you’re having an intimate moment and they cannot go and sit there and enjoy themselves […] that is what is called secluding yourselves.”

After saying that she "doesn't give a f**k about Sarah", Jemma recommended that the pair of them should cut down on the PDA and "go and f****** do it in the bedroom" instead.

Channel 5

As Chad seemed to back down for a second, Jemma added the final dig of: "so we f****** agree you little d***" to which he responded: "Woah don’t talk s*** to me."

Yikes. Looks like we're in store for another serving of drama.

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on Channel 5

Now get checking out a bunch of shocking facts about the CBB housemates...



