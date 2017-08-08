Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jordan Davies Just Made A Shock Move With Marissa Jade

Jordan Davies has made a huge decision when it comes to his relationship with Marissa Jade in the Celebrity Big Brother house, and honestly we just weren’t expecting it.

The Ex On The Beach lad hadn’t stopped stirring over Marissa’s comments surrounding them ‘hanging out’ when they left the house being ‘good for them’ ever since they left her mouth, and last night he finally did something about it.

“I’m not doing that sh*t. I’m not faking it. A casual flirt I wouldn’t have minded, as long as it was real,” Jordan told Paul Danan before approaching Marissa herself.

Telling her he didn’t like what she said, he explained: “What we’ll do then is, we’ll cool it down with the flirting level. And whatever happens. Happens.”

Marissa didn’t exactly look happy about this outcome, but agreed nonetheless.

This comes after Sam made some bold claims about Jordan: “He doesn’t care. He’s just doing it for the camera as well. Call a spade a spade, you like flirting with her, she likes flirting with you. Fine. Anything more mate, shush. She’s got a nine year old kid, are you kidding me?“

We cannot WAIT to see what happens next for Jarissa.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

Check out some absolutely crazy facts about the housemates below >>>