Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jordan Davies Just Made A Shock Move With Marissa Jade

Umm has Jordan ever done this before?!

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 16:55

Jordan Davies has made a huge decision when it comes to his relationship with Marissa Jade in the Celebrity Big Brother house, and honestly we just weren’t expecting it. 

The Ex On The Beach lad hadn’t stopped stirring over Marissa’s comments surrounding them ‘hanging out’ when they left the house being ‘good for them’ ever since they left her mouth, and last night he finally did something about it.

Marissa Jade and Jordan Davies decide to take things slow | Day 7

“I’m not doing that sh*t. I’m not faking it. A casual flirt I wouldn’t have minded, as long as it was real,” Jordan told Paul Danan before approaching Marissa herself.

Telling her he didn’t like what she said, he explained: “What we’ll do then is, we’ll cool it down with the flirting level. And whatever happens. Happens.”

Marissa didn’t exactly look happy about this outcome, but agreed nonetheless.

This comes after Sam made some bold claims about Jordan: “He doesn’t care. He’s just doing it for the camera as well. Call a spade a spade, you like flirting with her, she likes flirting with you. Fine. Anything more mate, shush. She’s got a nine year old kid, are you kidding me?“

We cannot WAIT to see what happens next for Jarissa.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

Check out some absolutely crazy facts about the housemates below >>>

Latest News

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Reveals Why She Doesn't Speak To Her Girls Aloud Bandmates Anymore

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Rihanna's Reactions to Diplo Asking to Work with Her Are Hilarious

John Newman

Akon, John Newman & More Will Play MTV Presents EXPO Astana 2017 In Kazakhstan!

FOR HONOR

Here's How To Play 'For Honor' For Free This Weekend

Love Island’s Kem And Chris Land A Reality Show Tracking Their Bromance

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jordan Davies Just Made A Shock Move With Marissa Jade

Is Lady Gaga About to Release a Tell All Documentary on HBO?

These Are The Highest Paid Celebrity Big Brother Housemates EVER

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey Reveal Gender Of Their Baby

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Is ‘Sick’ Of Sarah Harding Thinking She’s Better Than Everyone Else

Jemma Lucy Insists Brazilian Butt Lift Has Shrunk And Reveals Plans For Second Operation

Drake Is Already Recording A New Album

Love Island's Montana Brown Confirms Alex Beattie Break Up As She Hints He's Changed

Rita Ora Delays the Release Date of Her Second Album

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Does Jordan Davies Secretly Want Megan McKenna Back?

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: This Is How Much The Housemates Are Worth IRL

Justin Bieber Stops By Church Event With Exes Selena Gomez And Hailey Baldwin

MNEK Premieres Powerful 'Paradise' Video

Game Of Thrones Season 7

Game Of Thrones S7 E4 Recap: 10 Things That Fried Our Brains In ‘The Spoils of War'

More From Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Reveals Why She Doesn't Speak To Her Girls Aloud Bandmates Anymore

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jordan Davies Just Made A Shock Move With Marissa Jade

Celebrity

These Are The Highest Paid Celebrity Big Brother Housemates EVER

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Is ‘Sick’ Of Sarah Harding Thinking She’s Better Than Everyone Else

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Insists Brazilian Butt Lift Has Shrunk And Reveals Plans For Second Operation

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Does Jordan Davies Secretly Want Megan McKenna Back?

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: This Is How Much The Housemates Are Worth IRL

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Is 'Being Monitored By Doctors' After Jemma Lucy Bust Up

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly On The Truth Behind Her Split From 'Evil Bitch' Jemma Lucy

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Reduces Sarah Harding To Tears As She Tells Housemates 'She Chats Sh*t’

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Branded "Fake As F**k" And A "Backstabber" By Ex On The Beach's Holly Rickwood

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: The Scandalous Relationships That The Housemates Have Had In The Past Will Blow Your Mind

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly On The Truth Behind Her Split From 'Evil Bitch' Jemma Lucy

Celebrity

Chris Hughes Reaches Out To Scotty T After Alluding To Split With Love Island's Olivia Attwood

Celebrity

Jennifer Metcalfe Reveals What She And Geordie Shore's Greg Lake Have Named Their Son

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Is 'Being Monitored By Doctors' After Jemma Lucy Bust Up

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals 'It's Getting Her Down' Not Being Around The Geordie Shore Gang

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Reduces Sarah Harding To Tears As She Tells Housemates 'She Chats Sh*t’

TV Shows

Geordie Shore Season 15 Cast Tease Naked Hot Tub Parties, Mortal Nights Out And Plenty Of Tashin' On As MTV Start Date Confirmed

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Does Jordan Davies Secretly Want Megan McKenna Back?

Celebrity

Chris Brown Commented On Rihanna’s Latest Instagram Post And Fans Are Not Happy

Celebrity

Love Island's Montana Brown Confirms Alex Beattie Break Up As She Hints He's Changed

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Reveals Why She Doesn't Speak To Her Girls Aloud Bandmates Anymore