Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jordan Davies Keeps A book Containing A List Of All 1,500 Women He's Slept With

As if the fact that Celebrity Big Brother's Jordan Davies has slept with 1,500 isn't already shocking enough, it turns out he actually keeps a very long note of all his sexual conquests in a book. Not weird at all.

The 25-year-old Ex on the Beach star reckons he's bedded 750 women in the last 18 months alone, with a mother and daughter he had a threesome with firmly earning their spot on the list.

A source told The Sun's Bizarre column: "He’s much more intelligent than he lets on. He used to work two jobs as well as being at school and he left home quite young."

So intelligent, in fact, he can practically add 'author' to his list of job titles. The source claimed: "He keeps a book with everyone he’s slept with in it. It must be one long book - a bible."

"He's had a threesome with a mum and daughter. I remember years ago he used to regularly sleep with a woman who was married and had kids." - Who knew Jordan was such a naughty boy!

Actually, we kinda did know he's a naughty boy since he's basically famous for getting young holiday-goers pissed and convincing them to make poor life choices on delightful reality shows such as Magaluf Weekender.

Who even know's what other home truths are going to come out about Jordan while he's shacked up in Borehamwood's most humble abode. We already know he's not exactly tight lipped after he bad-mouthed his ex, Megan McKenna within about three seconds of appearing on the Channel 5 show.

It's only a matter of time before he let's even more scandalous (and probably slightly gross) info slip.

We can hardly wait.

