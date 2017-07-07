Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother Summer 2017 Launch Date And Theme Revealed

Everyone's fave show is back and it's starting any day now.

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 16:20

Just when we thought we’d be left with nothing to watch when Big Brother finishes next week, Celebrity Big Brother has announced it will be back really quite soon.

Yep, the madness that is CBB is returning to Channel 5 on Tuesday 1st August to launch the Summer 2017 series and we cannot WAIT.

While the lucky celebs who will soon be housemates are actually in for quite the treat, as this years theme is all things ‘celeb retreat’ as Big Brother assures it will be a ‘holiday heaven’ for some and ‘holiday hell’ for others.

The house is even undergoing a complete redesign (in just five days?!) ready for the new guests, with their inspo being ‘celeb hotel hang-outs’.

🖕🏼✌🏼

🖕🏼✌🏼

A post shared by J E M L U C Y (@jemlucy) on

As for who exactly is going to be entering those double doors is still a mystery, though the likes of Ex On The Beach stars Jemma Lucy and Jordan Davies have both been rumoured to be taking part.

Let the countdown begin!

Tune in to the launch of Celebrity Big Brother: Summer 2017 on Tuesday 1st August at 9pm only on Channel 5.

