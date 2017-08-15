Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Share Shocking Snogs With Two Housemates

Umm well at least they're not arguing anymore.

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 12:47

After what feels like a non stop few days of pure anger and arguments on Celebrity Big Brother, housemates have finally kissed and made up… Literally.

Yep, truth or dare seriously escalated last night when the gang played a game of spin the bottle and essentially just continued to make out with each other until they got tired.

But one of the most surprising moments came when arch enemies Sarah Harding and Jemma Lucy happily locked lips, much to Chad’s shock and delight.

It really does go on for quite the number of seconds.

Then came Jordan Davies’ turn, as he made all of our Jam dreams come true and kissed Sam Thompson while everyone looked on and screamed.

Celebrities play spin the bottle | Day 14

Though it’s safe to say that Sam was way more excited about kissing Shaun Williamson, or as he put it: ‘I’ve just kissed Barry from EastEnders!’

So yeah, it was an eventful night in the best way possible. 

Catch Celebrity Big Brother tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

Check out some of the craziest facts about the housemates >>>

Latest News

Get To Know: Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' Is First Top 10 Hit By Female Rapper In 3 Years

Chloe Ferry Posts A Belfie Of Epic Proportions And She Looks Sensational

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Share Shocking Snogs With Two Housemates

Love Island's Montana Weighs In On Caroline Flack And Mike Thalassitis Relationship Rumours

Selena Gomez Talks New Album, Collaborations and Fave Films in Twitter Q&A

Are Cheryl And Justin Bieber Collaborating On New Music Together?

15 Pieces Of High-Street Clothing That The Geordie Shore Girls Wear IRL

Aston Merrygold Is Taking His Moves To Strictly Come Dancing

Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of 'Insecure' Celebrity Big Brother Housemate Sarah Harding

Sarah Harding Slams Fifth Harmony On CBB and Harmonizers Aren't Happy

13 Reasons Why cast attend the red carpet premiere for the new Netflix series.

13 Reasons Why Season 2 Theme Is Revealed And Dylan Minnette Insists It Will Be ‘More Emotional’

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Putting Himself On A Sex Ban In The Lead Up To MMA Fight

Taylor Swift Wins Groping Lawsuit Against Radio DJ

Olly Alexander Talks 'Growing Up Gay' And Overcoming Mental Health Issues

Dua Lipa Is on Track to Score Her First UK Number 1 Single

Ginger Haired Emojis Have Become A Reality And It's About Time Too

Splatoon 2 summer costumes

New Splatoon 2 Summer Costumes Will Make You Feel Summery AF

Liam Payne and Zedd Go Busking Around London

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Doesn't Approve Of Sarah Kissing Chad: “She’s A D**k Tease”

Battlefield 1

Here's How You Can Play Battlefield 1 For Free Right Now

More From Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Share Shocking Snogs With Two Housemates

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of 'Insecure' Celebrity Big Brother Housemate Sarah Harding

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Doesn't Approve Of Sarah Kissing Chad: “She’s A D**k Tease”

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Admits She's Been Dating Someone On The Outside For 4 Weeks

Trisha Pastas has walked out of Celebrity Big Brother despite being saved by the public vote
Celebrity

Trisha Paytas Quits The Celebrity Big Brother House After Being Saved From Eviction

Jemma Lucy Brands Paul Danan A ‘Snaky Rat’ After He And Sarah Harding Make Up
Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Brands Paul Danan A ‘Snaky Rat’ After He Makes Up With Sarah Harding

TV Shows

Is Celebrity Big Brother’s Jordan Davies A Sex Addict? Reality Star Reveals All In Brand New Celeb Sex Pod - VIDEO EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Vicky Pattison Brands Sam Thompson An 'Entitled Little Rat'

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sam Thompson Flicks Jemma Lucy's Nipple And Pays A Hefty Price

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: You Need To Watch Paul Danan Seduce Kate Moss In This Incredible Rimmel Advert

Celebrity

Marty McKenna Chips In On Jemma Lucy And Sarah Harding's Celebrity Big Brother Feud

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Putting Himself On A Sex Ban In The Lead Up To MMA Fight

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Share Shocking Snogs With Two Housemates

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Weighs In On Claims That Montana Brown Faked Her Relationship With Alex Beattie For Fame

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Posts A Belfie Of Epic Proportions And She Looks Sensational

Amber Butler confronts Alex on a date on Teen Mom UK
TV Shows

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Amber Butler Confronts Date Alex After Discovering He's Been Flirting With Other Girls

Celebrity

Love island's Kem Cetinay On THAT Ex Boyfriend Drama Between Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of 'Insecure' Celebrity Big Brother Housemate Sarah Harding

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on
Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

Holly Hagan shows off new hair in sexy selfie
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is An Absolute Worldie In This Sexy Weekend Selfie

Celebrity

Love Island's Montana Weighs In On Caroline Flack And Mike Thalassitis Relationship Rumours