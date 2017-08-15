Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Share Shocking Snogs With Two Housemates

After what feels like a non stop few days of pure anger and arguments on Celebrity Big Brother, housemates have finally kissed and made up… Literally.

Yep, truth or dare seriously escalated last night when the gang played a game of spin the bottle and essentially just continued to make out with each other until they got tired.

But one of the most surprising moments came when arch enemies Sarah Harding and Jemma Lucy happily locked lips, much to Chad’s shock and delight.

It really does go on for quite the number of seconds.

Then came Jordan Davies’ turn, as he made all of our Jam dreams come true and kissed Sam Thompson while everyone looked on and screamed.

Though it’s safe to say that Sam was way more excited about kissing Shaun Williamson, or as he put it: ‘I’ve just kissed Barry from EastEnders!’

So yeah, it was an eventful night in the best way possible.

Catch Celebrity Big Brother tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

