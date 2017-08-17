Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Paul Danan Accuses Jemma Lucy Of 'Going Too Low' In Heated Clash About His Son

There's been another serving of drama in the Celebrity Big Brother house after Paul Danan and Jemma Lucy became embroiled in a spat that involved a comment about the age of his son.

The argument escalated after the former Ex On The Beach star accused Paul of spreading innacurate rumours about Sandi's opinion of her. "You're in the playground, you little rat! You're in the playground, you little rat!," she shouted.

"You're going round telling people sh*t that ain't true because you're a sh*t stirring little rat! That's what you are. You're the one that's in school," she responded after Paul suggested she was behaving like a child.

"Have you got any other words?" Paul replied, before Jemma answered with a comment referring to his son: "Yes, c**t as well. Acting like your son's age, Paul."

This touched a nerve with Paul who warned: "Bring my son into anything again, and I swear to God..."

Jemma replied: "What are you gonna do? Because you're acting your son's age so what are you gonna do?"

After a comment Jemma made about being able to "handle" her drink, Paul said: "Why are you going so low? Why are you going so low? What have I done to you? What have I ever done to you?"

He stormed off and shouted: "Bring my son in, bring my f***ing addictions in. Is that what you wanna do?" before heading straight to the Diary Room for a time-out. Yikes.

