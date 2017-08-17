Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Paul Danan Accuses Jemma Lucy Of 'Going Too Low' In Heated Clash About His Son

Will there ever be peace in the house?

Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 16:04

There's been another serving of drama in the Celebrity Big Brother house after Paul Danan and Jemma Lucy became embroiled in a spat that involved a comment about the age of his son.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of the most shocking facts about CBB housemate Jemma Lucy...

The argument escalated after the former Ex On The Beach star accused Paul of spreading innacurate rumours about Sandi's opinion of her. "You're in the playground, you little rat! You're in the playground, you little rat!," she shouted. 

"You're going round telling people sh*t that ain't true because you're a sh*t stirring little rat! That's what you are. You're the one that's in school," she responded after Paul suggested she was behaving like a child.

Channel 5

"Have you got any other words?" Paul replied, before Jemma answered with a comment referring to his son: "Yes, c**t as well. Acting like your son's age, Paul."

This touched a nerve with Paul who warned: "Bring my son into anything again, and I swear to God..."

Jemma replied: "What are you gonna do? Because you're acting your son's age so what are you gonna do?"

EXPLOSIVE ARGUMENT between Jemma Lucy and Paul Danan | Day 16

After a comment Jemma made about being able to "handle" her drink, Paul said: "Why are you going so low? Why are you going so low? What have I done to you? What have I ever done to you?" 

He stormed off and shouted: "Bring my son in, bring my f***ing addictions in. Is that what you wanna do?" before heading straight to the Diary Room for a time-out. Yikes. 

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on Channel 5

Now get checking out a bunch of shocking facts about the CBB housemates:


 

 

 

Latest News

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

9 Celebs Whose Fans Have Brutally Gone IN On A Fellow Celebrity

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of ‘Getting Pregnant And Being Given A Council House'

Kylie Jenner offers her mum advice after photoshopping drama blows up

Kris Jenner Reveals Kylie Jenner's Future Wedding Could Appear On Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The Sexiest Spoilers From The Season Finale Of Ex On The Beach 7

Katy Perry Pushes Back 'Witness' Tour And Announces The Amazing Support Acts

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Paul Danan Accuses Jemma Lucy Of 'Going Too Low' In Heated Clash About His Son

Binge-watching Netflix Might Be The Reason Why You’re Tired All Of The Time

The Hitman&#039;s Bodyguard

Samuel L. Jackson Talks Nick Fury’s Return In Upcoming Captain Marvel

Fans Praise Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman For Pursuing Her Dream Career

Get to Know: Bad Sounds

Aaron Chalmers calls his MMA fight his proudest moment

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Opens Up About His 'Proudest Moment' Winning His First MMA Fight - EXCLUSIVE

Troye Sivan And Tyler Oakley Are On The Palm Springs Vacation Of Literal Dreams

Shawn Mendes Surprises Fans With Ed Sheeran Duet At Concert

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Teases New Song ‘Always You’, Reveals His Favourite One Direction Song

If You Got Your A Level Results Today You Can Get A FREE Nando's

Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield Rekindling Their Romance Two Years After Split?

Lorde and Khalid Stan Each Other Over Twitter and It's So Cute

15 Reality TV Gifs That Are Super Important For Your Life On Results Day

Che and Leonie McSorley go head to head with Georgia Crone in Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Che And Leonie McSorley Lose Their Sh*t At Georgia Crone As She Walks Into The Villa Hand-In-Hand With Ex Josh Ritchie

More From Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Paul Danan Accuses Jemma Lucy Of 'Going Too Low' In Heated Clash About His Son

Celebrity

The Steamiest Celebrity Big Brother Snogs EVER: Ranked

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Girls Aloud Bandmate Nicola Roberts Just Take A Subtle Dig At Sarah Harding?

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Freshly Evicted Jordan Davies Slams Sarah Harding’s ‘Romance’ With Chad Johnson: ‘It’s Bulls**t’

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Ends Up In Bed With Chad Johnson After Snogging Session

Celebrity

8 Times Celebs Were Rocked By Celebrity Big Brother Cheating Rumours

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Kicks Off As A Game Of Spin The Bottle Goes Horribly Wrong

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Share Shocking Snogs With Two Housemates

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of 'Insecure' Celebrity Big Brother Housemate Sarah Harding

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Doesn't Approve Of Sarah Kissing Chad: “She’s A D**k Tease”

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Admits She's Been Dating Someone On The Outside For 4 Weeks

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sets The Record Straight On Reports She And Stephen Bear Have Split

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Posts A Belfie Of Epic Proportions And She Looks Sensational

Che and Leonie McSorley go head to head with Georgia Crone in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Che And Leonie McSorley Lose Their Sh*t At Georgia Crone As She Walks Into The Villa Hand-In-Hand With Ex Josh Ritchie

Celebrity

Zahida Allen Sparks Sean Pratt Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With Ring On Her Hand

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Poses In Bed To Promote Personal Line Of 'Kinky' Vibrators

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of ‘Getting Pregnant And Being Given A Council House'

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Hits Back At Nasty Trolls Over Skin Condition On The Show: 'I'm Not Perfect'

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach’s Max Morley Is Eyeing Up Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards: ‘I’m So Jealous Of Alex’

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Saves A Woman's Life After Being Involved In Terrifying Road Incident

Celebrity

The Steamiest Celebrity Big Brother Snogs EVER: Ranked

Life

Celeb Usernames On Snapchat: A Complete List Of Who To Follow