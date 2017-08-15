Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Ends Up In Bed With Chad Johnson After Snogging Session

Sarah Harding and Chad Johnson might be more on and off than a lightbulb but it looks the pair of them have done away with their plan to ease off the romance, as the Celebrity Big Brother housemates been caught in a tell-tale bedtime snog session.

The couple have faced a whole heap of criticism for cheating on Sarah's outside boyfriend (who she admitted she's only been casually dating for 4 weeks) but cupid clearly hasn't let up on firing a a whole batch of arrows in their direction.

Channel 5

Despite playing their romance down to the other housemates, Chad and Sarah had a bit of a heart-to-heart in the toilets of all places. "The only person I feel comfortable around is you, and you don’t want to get involved either,” she began.

The pair can then be heard kissing from behind the toilet door, with Sarah commenting: “Back in the friend zone.”

Later, the couple were seen cuddling up in bed together while having a secret snog. Stay tuned for more in this romance, because we get the feeling it's only about to become juicier.

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on Channel 5

