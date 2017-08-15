Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Ends Up In Bed With Chad Johnson After Snogging Session
These two have been busy smooching away.
Sarah Harding and Chad Johnson might be more on and off than a lightbulb but it looks the pair of them have done away with their plan to ease off the romance, as the Celebrity Big Brother housemates been caught in a tell-tale bedtime snog session.
The couple have faced a whole heap of criticism for cheating on Sarah's outside boyfriend (who she admitted she's only been casually dating for 4 weeks) but cupid clearly hasn't let up on firing a a whole batch of arrows in their direction.
Despite playing their romance down to the other housemates, Chad and Sarah had a bit of a heart-to-heart in the toilets of all places. "The only person I feel comfortable around is you, and you don’t want to get involved either,” she began.
The pair can then be heard kissing from behind the toilet door, with Sarah commenting: “Back in the friend zone.”
Later, the couple were seen cuddling up in bed together while having a secret snog. Stay tuned for more in this romance, because we get the feeling it's only about to become juicier.
Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on Channel 5
