Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Reveals Why She Doesn't Speak To Her Girls Aloud Bandmates Anymore

It's the sound of Sarah getting real about Girls aloud not talking anymore.

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 17:50

Sarah Harding hasn't had the easiest ride in the Celebrity Big Brother house so far, and it turns out she's had an equally as difficult time staying in touch with her former Girls Aloud bandmates too.

The star opens up about why she no longer speaks to most of them in scenes that will air in tonight's episode, but no, it's not down to a massive bust up with Cheryl and the rest of the gang.

Channel 5

In fact, Sarah admits that she's lost touch with the girls because they are all just pretty busy doing their own thing. 

She said: "Everyone has got their own thing going on. Three of them have got families now." Sarah is likely talking about Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh and Nadine Coyle, who as she mentioned do all have kids now.

"It's hard to catch up with any of them, really," admits the singer.

Sarah then singled out one of her bandmates, without naming names, and said: "I haven't seen or heard from one of them for forever. I don't know where she's gone."

It's not totally clear which one she is talking about, but Sarah did name drop Chezza in a conversation with Jemma Lucy last week.

The Ex on the Beach star was quizzing Sarah on whether she had fallen out with Cheryl and the rest of her bandmates at the time, but Sarah remained coy. And now it seems her biggest feud is with Jemma herself tbh.

Meanwhile, Sarah does admit to being in contact with one of her Girls Aloud pals, Nadine, who she recently facetimed. 

Regardless of whether the girls have been in touch recently, we can totally imagine they are all sure to be sat in front of the telly every night waiting to see what their old pal is up to!

Don't forget to do the same at 9pm on Channel 5 every. single. day. 

Now you know you want to check out all the ludicrous facts about the CBB housemates...

