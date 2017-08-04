Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Talks About Cheryl And Admits Girls Aloud Wasn't 'Plain Sailing'

Sarah Harding might have only been in the Celebrity Big Brother for three days, but the Girls Aloud singer is already bringing up her former bandmate Cheryl.

Well it was bound to happen at some point, we're just glad the time came so soon. During a casual conversation in the bedroom, Jemma Lucy quizzes Sarah about her height, which is when the singer brings 'Polly Pocket' like Chezza into it.

She said: "I always looked the tallest when I was in the group. I look like a giant next to Cheryl."

"She's like a Polly Pocket. She's very petite." added the star.

Never one to pass up on some juicy goss, Jemma Lucy spotted a prime opportunity to ask whether the former bandmates had gone through a fallout.

Instead of digging Cheryl out, Sarah handled the question like a pro and said: "We've just been so busy with our own stuff. It's not for me to say, I don't like talking about the other girls if it's a personal thing."

"We were like sisters, so of course it's not going to be plain sailing the whole time. Being around girls all the time is difficult sometimes you know." Sarah added.

"We went through so much, even if we had fell out i'm sure it wouldn't be a major deal in the future." Hmmm it's all sounding very civil if you ask us, is someone offering an indirect Olive branch in the hope her old singing pal is watching?

Who knows, but it looks like the claws are remaining well and truly retracted at this point.

Now get checking out all these absolutely shocking facts about the Celebrity Big Brother housemates...