Sophie Kasaei Reckons Chantelle Connelly Should Enter The Celebrity Big Brother House
Let's hear her out.
Friday, August 4, 2017 - 11:51
With a bunch of rumours swirling about Chantelle Connelly being drafted into Celebrity Big Brother (imagine how that'd go down with ex, Jemma Lucy) one person who reckons this would actually be a stroke of genius is Sophie Kasaei.
The Geordie Shore lass knows Chan better than most people out there, and she thinks the fiery 27-year-old is just the person to "stir things up" in the house. No arguments there. Let's have a listen to Soph's completely inspired logic on this one.
