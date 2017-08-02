Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Trisha Paytas Genuinely Thought Jordan Davies Was A Hooker Before Going On Circumcision Rant

Trisha Paytas and Jordan Davies’ first conversation in the Celebrity Big Brother house could not have gone better last night, as they discussed hot topics such as prostitution, getting naked and circumcision.

A standard Tuesday night, then.

Trying to do the awkward ‘ice breaker’ during welcome drinks, Trisha just flat out asked the Ex On The Beach ladies man a really quite surprising question.

“Are you a hooker? Like an escort?” She enquired, to which a really quite confused Jordan replied: “Why, do I look the sort?”

“No because you said you show guys and girls a good time,” Trisha explained, adding: “I don’t want to know, because Europeans have skin on their d*ck.”

Well that settles that. Besides, Trisha was way more excited by Jordan’s accent than anything else.

“You sound like you’re from Harry Potter I love it,” she told him, before insisting that the Welsh language was made up.

