Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Trisha Paytas Genuinely Thought Jordan Davies Was A Hooker Before Going On Circumcision Rant

Trisha sure is an inquisitive woman, isn't she?

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 17:05

Trisha Paytas and Jordan Davies’ first conversation in the Celebrity Big Brother house could not have gone better last night, as they discussed hot topics such as prostitution, getting naked and circumcision. 

A standard Tuesday night, then.

Trying to do the awkward ‘ice breaker’ during welcome drinks, Trisha just flat out asked the Ex On The Beach ladies man a really quite surprising question.

Trisha Paytas breaks the ice in style | Day 1

“Are you a hooker? Like an escort?” She enquired, to which a really quite confused Jordan replied: “Why, do I look the sort?”

“No because you said you show guys and girls a good time,” Trisha explained, adding: “I don’t want to know, because Europeans have skin on their d*ck.”

Well that settles that. Besides, Trisha was way more excited by Jordan’s accent than anything else.

“You sound like you’re from Harry Potter I love it,” she told him, before insisting that the Welsh language was made up.

Catch Celebrity Big Brother tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

Check out some CRAZY facts about the housemates below >>> 

Latest News

Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Admits He's 'Game As F**k' To Hit The Penthouse With Leonie McSorley - EXCLUSIVE

Here Are 10 Songs You Didn't Know Charli XCX Co-Wrote

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Trisha Paytas Genuinely Thought Jordan Davies Was A Hooker Before Going On Circumcision Rant

Stevie Coiley reacts to kick off with Georgia Crone on Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach's Stevie Coiley Brands Georgia Crone A 'Two-Faced B*tch' After The Villa Erupts In An Explosive Kick-Off - EXCLUSIVE

Jax Jones, Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don Have Just Dropped Their Super Hot 'Instruction' Video

Love Island's Tyla Carr 'Refuses' To Speak To Muggy Mike After He Dumps Her For Caroline Flack

Kylie Jenner Reveals The "Really Sad" Reason She Never Went To Prom

MTV Asks Rita Ora

Rita Ora Discusses Her New Album and Sliding Into Shawn Mendes' DMs

The Weeknd Releases 'Reminder' Remix With A$AP Rocky and Young Thug

Marty McKenna claims he isn&#039;t bothered by Chloe Ferry cracking on with Sam Scott on Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach's Marty McKenna 'Isn't Bothered' About Ex Chloe Ferry Cracking On With Sam Scott On THIS One Condition - EXCLUSIVE

Stardew Valley

Here’s Everything We Know About Stardew Valley’s New Multiplayer Mode

James Tindale Accuses Gaz Beadle Of Being "Unhygienic" For This Distressing Reason

This Is When And Where You Can Get Your Hands On Rihanna's Debut Fenty Beauty Line

Brooklyn Beckham Reveals Downside To Fame As Rumoured Girlfriend Madison Beer Receives Online Death Threats

Jemma Lucy talks potential romances in the CBB house.

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Are Already Discussing Potential House Romances

Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates

Cheryl Announces She's Back In The Best Way As She Ditches Maternity Leave And Blonde Hair

10 Sex Myths That People Actually Believed

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Chad Johnson? Everything You Need To Know!

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Jemma Lucy? Everything You Need To Know!

More From Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Trisha Paytas Genuinely Thought Jordan Davies Was A Hooker Before Going On Circumcision Rant

Jemma Lucy talks potential romances in the CBB house.
Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Are Already Discussing Potential House Romances

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates

Celebrity

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Chad Johnson? Everything You Need To Know!

Celebrity

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Jemma Lucy? Everything You Need To Know!

Celebrity

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Karthik Nagesan? Everything You Need To Know!

Celebrity

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Marissa Jade? Everything You Need To Know!

Celebrity

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Jordan Davies? Everything You Need To Know!

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Katie Price Ruthlessly Lays Into Jemma Lucy On BBBOTS

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: 18 Celebs Share Their STRONG Thoughts On The New Housemates

Celebrity

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Sarah Harding? Everything You Need To Know!

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Fans Are Convinced The Live Feed Just Revealed Who’s Up For Eviction And One Other Huge Twist

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates

Celebrity

James Tindale Accuses Gaz Beadle Of Being "Unhygienic" For This Distressing Reason

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jordan Davies Brutally Shades Megan McKenna Within Three Seconds Of His VT

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: 18 Celebs Share Their STRONG Thoughts On The New Housemates

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Reveals He Very Nearly Died While Having Sex With Her During Ex On The Beach Romp

Jemma Lucy talks potential romances in the CBB house.
Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Are Already Discussing Potential House Romances

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Trisha Paytas Genuinely Thought Jordan Davies Was A Hooker Before Going On Circumcision Rant

Celebrity

Stephanie Davis Fears Her Ex Jordan Davies Will Seriously Expose Her On Celebrity Big Brother

Max Morley responds to his shower sex scene with Leonie McSorley on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Max Morley Responds After Sh*gging Leonie McSorley In The Shower On Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Katie Price Ruthlessly Lays Into Jemma Lucy On BBBOTS

Celebrity

Love Island's Tyla Carr 'Refuses' To Speak To Muggy Mike After He Dumps Her For Caroline Flack