Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Where To Buy The Incredible Homeware In The House

Are you finding yourself pausing Celebrity Big Brother to get a closer look at that incredible bedding and those copper bowls? US TOO.

In fact, we’re so obsessed with the new interior of the house that we’ve taken the time to hunt down the exact (or pretty similar) items so that you too can have a spa like home.

That and the fact that if it’s rose gold or copper, we need it in our lives.

Enjoy, and don’t forget to catch CBB on Channel 5 every night at 9pm.

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Where To Buy The Dreamy Homeware In The House 1 of 18

2 of 18

3 of 18

4 of 18

5 of 18

6 of 18

7 of 18

8 of 18

9 of 18

10 of 18

11 of 18

12 of 18

13 of 18

14 of 18

15 of 18

16 of 18

17 of 18

18 of 18



































While you're here why not catch up on all of the latest celeb news you need right now >>>