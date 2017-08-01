Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Where To Buy The Incredible Homeware In The House

We've searched high and low for all of the fancy interior accessories in the house this summer.

Lucy Bacon
Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 17:21

Are you finding yourself pausing Celebrity Big Brother to get a closer look at that incredible bedding and those copper bowls? US TOO.

In fact, we’re so obsessed with the new interior of the house that we’ve taken the time to hunt down the exact (or pretty similar) items so that you too can have a spa like home.

That and the fact that if it’s rose gold or copper, we need it in our lives.

Enjoy, and don’t forget to catch CBB on Channel 5 every night at 9pm.

  • Saffron table lamp - £40, John Lewis
    1 of 18
  • Solid walnut bedside table - £157.50
    2 of 18
  • Candle lantern - £16, IKEA
    3 of 18
  • Copper dish drainer - £5, Wilkinson’s
    4 of 18
  • Double waffle bedding - £25, Wilkinson’s
    5 of 18
  • Hapton polished copper pendant light - £62.98, Dusk Lights
    6 of 18
  • Metal industrial pedestal table - £87.98, Maisons Du Monde
    7 of 18
  • White square coffee table - £130, Habitat
    8 of 18
  • Metal accordion bedside lamp - £110, Maisons Du Monde
    9 of 18
  • Midas gold dining room chair - £145ea, Rockett St George
    10 of 18
  • 16 piece cutlery set - £20, George at Asda
    11 of 18
  • Copper floor lamp - £89, Made.com
    12 of 18
  • Bedside table in copper - £89, Made.com
    13 of 18
  • Herringbone throw - £25, Made.com
    14 of 18
  • Purple cushion with plum piping - £35, Made.com
    15 of 18
  • Brisk dusky pink bedsheets - £99, Made.com
    16 of 18
  • Brushed gold table lamp - £30, B&Q
    17 of 18
  • Hammered bowl - £6, Wilkinson’s
    18 of 18

