Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: You Need To Watch Paul Danan Seduce Kate Moss In This Incredible Rimmel Advert

Paul said he was in a Rimmel ad and we totally didn't believe him... Until now.

Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 15:19

When we first heard that Celebrity Big Brother’s Paul Danan had once starred in a Rimmel advert with Kate Moss, we just HAD to unearth it.

So we popped our detective hats on and did some serious digging (we just googled it) and found the actual evidence that he really was once a supermodel’s love interest.

You can check out the full ad here, or below for a shorter version.

Rimmel London - First Commercial 2001

See?! HE WASN’T LYING! Also we definitely weren’t expecting him to be drawing some weird symbol on Kate's face with lipstick.

We also learnt during his 'My Career In 30 Seconds' video that he starred in both Daz and Ministry of Sound ads, alas without the weird mating ritual looking dance. 

Catch Celebrity Big Brother tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

