Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother AND Civilian Big Brother Has Been Axed By Channel 5

Channel 5 have announced the upcoming series of Big Brother will be the last.

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, September 14, 2018 - 12:12

It's a very, very sad day for Big Brother superfans and that's because channel 5 have just announced they're axing the show.

Taking to Twitter, they revealed that the upcoming civilian version of the series will be the last. Sob.

Channel 5 / Getty

The channel gave special thanks to Emma Willis for her presenting duties, as well as Big Brother's Bit On The Side host Rylan Clarke-Neale.

"The forthcoming series of Big Brother will be the last - of either celebrity or civilian versions - on Channel 5. We’d like to thank Endemol and all of the production team who have worked tirelessly to make the show a success. #BBUK," they wrote on Twitter.

They added: "We’d also like to thank our brilliant presenters - Emma on Big Brother and Rylan from Bit on the Side - for their consummate professionalism, Marcus, the voice of Big Brother and all of the housemates who have created so many memorable moments. #BBUK."

Rylan was quick to release his own lengthy statement, admitting it has been the "biggest privilege" to be a housemate, a winner and a host on his "favourite show on television."

"I hope one day Big Brother will return but my focus now, as with the rest of the team is to make our last series the best yet," he wrote.

Channel 5 / Getty

He added that he will be "forever grateful for the opportunity."

While the sobs of Big Brother fans across the nation will be heard loud and clear today, there is somewhat of a silver lining.

It's been announced that channel 5 is bringing back U.S dating show fave, The Bachelor, for a second series.

The show initially aired in the UK on BBC3 between 2003 and 2005, but was revamped by C5 in 2012.

And it's looking like they're hoping its return can both fill the Big Brother void and rival the likes of Love Island. Only time will tell if that will be the case, but for now, we mourn the loss of arguably the most iconic shows of all time.

Now here's hoping the final series will so Big Brother out with an almighty bang.

The final series of Big Brother kicks off TONIGHT at 9pm.

 

