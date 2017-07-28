Could Love Island's Chris And Kem Be Set To Appear On Celebrity Big Brother?

Just when we thought it would be a long time before Love Island's Chris and Kem would light up our screens again, there are now a heap of reports coming though that the pair could be lined up to star on Celebrity Big Brother.

With their bromance proving to be such a hit in the villa that most people were hoping they'd call it a day and just couple up together, the bosses over at CBB are said to be determined to recruit them for the upcoming series.

ITV2

An insider told The Daily Star that producers are so keen on harnessing Chris and Kem's combined star power that they've each been offered £100,000 to feature on the Channel 5 show.

"The boys are meeting producers next week in London after the wrap party on Sunday night," a source revealed. "Producers are desperate to snap them up as they’ve both got the online social media influence to get viewers tuning into the new series."

ITV2

According to the source, Chris and Kem wouldn't be joining Jemma Lucy, Sarah Harding and Nathan Henry and co. on the opening night of the show, with the theory being that the boys would enter the house around two weeks later.

While this is all speculation at this point, the proof of the pudding will be in the days and weeks after the series kicks off on August 1st.

