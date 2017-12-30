Celebrity Big Brother

Ex On The Beach’s Jess Impiazzi Rumoured For Celebrity Big Brother

Jess could be part of an all-girl CBB house

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 16:12

There’s only a few more days to wait until the new series of Celebrity Big Brother starts - it's coming to a screen near you on 2 January, Channel 5 at 9pm to be exact. 

And the latest name rumoured to be taking part is Ex On The Beach star Jess Impiazzi, that’s according to The Sun anyway. Tbh, we’d totally love to see Jess on the show because she’s never been afraid to speak her mind. Always something we love in a CBB housemate. 

The Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: The Most Shocking Reality Moments 

And with (hopefully) lots of strong, outspoken women on the show, the new series will be a little bit different - at least to begin with anyway. 

“This series with an all-female cast of celebrity housemates is a salute to a centenary of women’s suffrage on Channel 5,” says an official CBB press release. 

“Presented by Emma Willis, Celebrity Big Brother will initially explore how the all-female housemates interact, from politicians to performing artists, as they enter the house first, ahead of the celebrity male housemates.” 

We. Can’t. Wait. To. Watch! 

 

WATCH! The Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: The Most Shocking Reality Moments 

