Celebrity Big Brother

Jemma Lucy Is Set To Reveal All The Juicy Details On Her Fling With Cheryl's Ex Ashley Cole On Celebrity Big Brother

Cheryl might want to keep a close eye on the show, which premieres tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 12:34

With Jemma Lucy as a confirmed Celebrity Big Brother Housemate, you're already in for an explosive summer to say the least. But you could be getting even more than you bargained for since she's apparently set to drop a huge bombshell containing all the deets about a certain past rendezvous.

With whom you ask? None other than Cheryl's ex love rat husband Ashley Cole of course. The tattooed babe reportedly once had a three-month fling with Ashley but has kept pretty shtum about it - until now that is.

Can't thank Louise at @bloom_skin_and_beauty_clinic for my chemical peels she has done for me over the past years! She's the best person for facials by far, no matter what your skin type is, she will have u looking glowing 🔥

According to the Daily Star, a friend of Jemma's said: "Jemma has had a number of relationships and encounters with famous people that she has never talked openly about before."

"She is not your average kiss-and-tell girl and she doesn’t want that tag. That’s never been her style but she feels very comfortable now to speak about Ashley if asked by her housemates. It will make gripping viewing for everyone.” added the mysterious source.

Very gripping indeed. We just wonder what Cheryl's former bandmate and confirmed housemate, Sarah Harding, will have to say about it.

The Daily Stars' anonymous source chimed in: "Sarah and Cheryl were never very close in Girls Aloud so she might chip in with some extra juicy tales too."

Inteeeresting, we're not sure about that but something tells us Chezza might just be tuning in to see how this is all going to play out. 

Not long to go now!

Tune into Celebrity Big Brother on Channel 5 tonight at 9pm to see all the explosiveness go down.

Now why not remember that time Jemma got sent home from Ex on the Beach...

 

