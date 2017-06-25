Celebrity Big Brother

Stephanie Davis Fears Her Ex Jordan Davies Will Seriously Expose Her On Celebrity Big Brother

Steph had a secret fling with Jordan while she reportedly "wasn't at her best mentality."

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 15:26

Former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Stephanie Davis is reportedly pretty shook by the prospect of Jordan Davies entering the house tonight amidst fears he could reveal all about their secret fling.

Her brief relationship with the Ex on the Beach veteran reportedly went down when she wasn't in the best head space following one of her many splits from Jeremy McConnell, who she infamously met on the Channel 5 show.

Thank you so much to my girl @makeupby_sarahx Girls get in touch with her for a lush glam look!! I loved mine💓 felt like a princess 💓 And for my amazingggg hair with my braided pony by @Staceybooker1 absolutely loved it!!

A source told The Sun Online: "Steph is really stressing at the minute. The prospect of Jordan going into the Celebrity Big Brother house is starting to get to her and she’s terrified about what he could say."

Before the Davis/Davies union took place a year ago (and after for that matter), Steph and Jezza had a pretty volatile relationship that was heavily publicised, but the source reckons Jordan knows plenty more that could be dug up on the star.

"He knows where the bodies are buried [figuratively speaking] and could spill everything and she just doesn’t need that right now with everything else going on." added the source.

Instagram/Stephaniedavis88

They continued: “They had a brief fling at a time in her life when she wasn’t at her best mentally and is afraid he might not be able to help himself and speak about their many nights out."

“It was a moment that she has regretted ever since.” Yikes.

Jordan, who is Megan McKenna's ex, doesn't exactly live and breathe by the phrase 'a gentleman never tells' and has admitted to bedding 750 women.

So it looks like Steph may not be in luck if she's hoping for him to keep his mouth shut, although with that many conquests under his belt he may have forgotten that they were even a thing tbh.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Besides, it looks like Jord's attention is well and truly on future flames rather than past ones, he told the Daily Star: "I lost myself [when I was with Megan McKenna] but now I've refound myself. I'm single now, back in the game and I'm loving it."

"I don't even know what being pied is." - Okay Jordan. We'll just have to wait and see if his time for pie will roll around during his CBB stint, or will he be too busy exposing Steph's deepest darkest secrets?

Big Brother launches tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

Why not remind yourself about the time Megan McKenna and Jordan Davies got engaged on Ex on the Beach...

 

 

 

Latest News

Louis Tomlinson Shares His Thoughts On Justin Bieber Cancelling His Purpose Tour

Stephanie Davis Fears Her Ex Jordan Davies Will Seriously Expose Her On Celebrity Big Brother

Serena Williams Just Published The Most Empowering Essay For Black Women Equal Pay Day

10 Reasons Why Tomorrowland Is The Greatest Place On Earth

Big Little Lies IRL: MTV Visits Monterey, California

Valerian

Cara Delevingne and Dane Dehaan Reveal How They Filmed The Movie's Most Spectacular CGI Moments

Craig David Talks Ibiza Pool Parties, The Measure Of Success, And Going Back To His Music Roots

Jemma Lucy Is Set To Reveal All The Juicy Details On Her Fling With Cheryl's Ex Ashley Cole On Celebrity Big Brother

10 Of The Most Outlandish Things That Have Ever Come Out Of Jemma Lucy's Mouth

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Check Out The First Pics Of The Fancy AF House

What It's Really Like To Go On Roaccutane

Rita Ora Posts Hot Instagram Picture and Diplo Can't Keep His Cool

Love Island's Kem And Amber Talk Their Plans For A Showstopping Dream Wedding

What Gender Fluidity ISN'T

Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2: Here's Your First Look At New Character Domino

Nathan Henry Denies He's Going On Celebrity Big Brother But We're Not Convinced

Everything You Need To Know About Getting A Nipple Piercing

Dylan Sprouse Has Finally Made A Triumphant Return To Acting

Marnie Simpson Has An Explanation For Why Her Lips Are Looking Bigger These Days

Is Beyoncé Starring In and Producing the Soundtrack of 'The Lion King' Remake?

More From Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Stephanie Davis Fears Her Ex Jordan Davies Will Seriously Expose Her On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Is Set To Reveal All The Juicy Details On Her Fling With Cheryl's Ex Ashley Cole On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Check Out The First Pics Of The Fancy AF House

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: First Look At The Brand New House

Celebrity

Nathan Henry Denies He's Going On Celebrity Big Brother But We're Not Convinced

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Hints She’ll Have Sex With Men And Women On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Could Love Island's Chris And Kem Be Set To Appear On Celebrity Big Brother?

13 Of The Most Amazing Geordie Shore Gang Moments In Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry To Enter The Celebrity Big Brother House Alongside Pete Wicks & Jemma Lucy?

Celebrity Big Brother Summer 2017 Rumoured Line-Up

TV Shows

Celebrity Big Brother Summer 2017 Launch Date And Theme Revealed

This Ex On The Beach Star Is Rumoured To Be Going On Celebrity Big Brother

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Did Love Island's Mike Thalassitis Just Drop A Major Hint He's Dating Caroline Flack?

Style

Sexy Harry Potter Themed Lingerie Is Now A Thing That You Can Buy

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Music

Did Perrie Edwards Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid With This Subtle Lyric Change?

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Is Set To Reveal All The Juicy Details On Her Fling With Cheryl's Ex Ashley Cole On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are Back On Track So Go Ahead And Breathe That Sigh Of Relief

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has An Explanation For Why Her Lips Are Looking Bigger These Days

Celebrity

Love Island's Olivia Attwood Reveals What She'd Say If Chris Hughes Proposed

Style

Did You Spot Caroline Flack's Awkward Tit Tape Wardrobe Malfunction On The Love Island Reunion?

Celebrity

Nathan Henry Denies He's Going On Celebrity Big Brother But We're Not Convinced

Celebrity

Stephanie Davis Fears Her Ex Jordan Davies Will Seriously Expose Her On Celebrity Big Brother

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Naomi Konickova explains why she&#039;s taking a break from the show

Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova Explains Why She's Taking A Break From The Show - EXCLUSIVE