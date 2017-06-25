Stephanie Davis Fears Her Ex Jordan Davies Will Seriously Expose Her On Celebrity Big Brother

Former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Stephanie Davis is reportedly pretty shook by the prospect of Jordan Davies entering the house tonight amidst fears he could reveal all about their secret fling.

Her brief relationship with the Ex on the Beach veteran reportedly went down when she wasn't in the best head space following one of her many splits from Jeremy McConnell, who she infamously met on the Channel 5 show.

A source told The Sun Online: "Steph is really stressing at the minute. The prospect of Jordan going into the Celebrity Big Brother house is starting to get to her and she’s terrified about what he could say."

Before the Davis/Davies union took place a year ago (and after for that matter), Steph and Jezza had a pretty volatile relationship that was heavily publicised, but the source reckons Jordan knows plenty more that could be dug up on the star.

"He knows where the bodies are buried [figuratively speaking] and could spill everything and she just doesn’t need that right now with everything else going on." added the source.

They continued: “They had a brief fling at a time in her life when she wasn’t at her best mentally and is afraid he might not be able to help himself and speak about their many nights out."

“It was a moment that she has regretted ever since.” Yikes.

Jordan, who is Megan McKenna's ex, doesn't exactly live and breathe by the phrase 'a gentleman never tells' and has admitted to bedding 750 women.

So it looks like Steph may not be in luck if she's hoping for him to keep his mouth shut, although with that many conquests under his belt he may have forgotten that they were even a thing tbh.

Besides, it looks like Jord's attention is well and truly on future flames rather than past ones, he told the Daily Star: "I lost myself [when I was with Megan McKenna] but now I've refound myself. I'm single now, back in the game and I'm loving it."

"I don't even know what being pied is." - Okay Jordan. We'll just have to wait and see if his time for pie will roll around during his CBB stint, or will he be too busy exposing Steph's deepest darkest secrets?

Big Brother launches tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

