Celebrity Big Brother

The Steamiest Celebrity Big Brother Snogs EVER: Ranked

Some of these were less than PG...

Caroline Fergusson
Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 16:15

Every series of Celebrity Big Brother someone has a kiss. It's just the laws of life. It is, look it up.

This series we've had practially the whole place playing tonsil tennis so let us all remind ourselves ofthe sexiest snogs there has ever been in the most famous house in the UK...

14. Ricci Guarnaccio and Lauren Goodger...

Ricci goes in for another kiss | Day 16, Celebrity Big Brother

Least sexy kiss of all time?

13. Chloe Ferry and Calum Best...

Calum & Chloe's First Kiss! | Celebrity Big Brother

Poor Chloe, she was so keen.

12. Scotty T and Jeremy McConnell

Scotty T and Jeremy kiss | Day 5

Thye seemd to get pretty into that...

11. Edele Lynch and George Gilbey

George and Edele's big night of flirting - kissy kissy! | Day 25, Celebrity Big Brother

Is giggling sexy?

10. Chad Johnson and Jemma Lucy

Chad and Jemma kiss | Day 14

Sarah's face needs to be the next big meme of 2017.

9. Bianca Gascoigne and Jamie O’Hara

Bianca and Jamie's not so secret kissing | Day 22

We couldn’t see this one but it sounded pretty steamy...

8. Lee Ryan and Jasmine Waltz

Where did Lee Ryan end up sleeping last night? Day 6, Celebrity Big Brother

Closing your eyes makes it more romantic.

7. Tiffany Pollard, Scotty T and Jeremy McConnell

Tiffany full-on snogs TWO housemates | Day 20

Tiff was LOVING life.

6. Lee Ryan and Casey Bachelor

Lee and Casey's secret toilet shenanigans: Day 22, Celebrity Big Brother

That was a LONG snog...

5. Jemma Lucy and Sarah Harding

Celebrities play spin the bottle | Day 14

Chad looked a little jelly...

4. Jasmine Waltz and Luisa Zuissman

Dappy's kiss in the hot tub: Day 3, Celebrity Big Brother

Dappy grabbing his crotch is just not oay viewing tbh.

3. Grant Bovey and Frankie Grande

Task: Frankie and Grant snog to test the humans' emotions | Day 7

We need a cold shower tbh.

2. Sarah Harding and Chad Johnson

Sarah Harding and Chad Johnson lock lips! | Day 11

Back against the pillar shiz.

1. Chloe Khan and Stephen Bear

Chloe and Bear are getting closer | Day 9

We felt like we shouldn’t be watching this.

And from kissing to sexing, see the reality TV couples who were more than happy to have sex on TV...

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Girls Aloud Bandmate Nicola Roberts Just Take A Subtle Dig At Sarah Harding?

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Freshly Evicted Jordan Davies Slams Sarah Harding’s ‘Romance’ With Chad Johnson: ‘It’s Bulls**t’

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Ends Up In Bed With Chad Johnson After Snogging Session

Celebrity

8 Times Celebs Were Rocked By Celebrity Big Brother Cheating Rumours

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Kicks Off As A Game Of Spin The Bottle Goes Horribly Wrong

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Share Shocking Snogs With Two Housemates

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of 'Insecure' Celebrity Big Brother Housemate Sarah Harding

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Doesn't Approve Of Sarah Kissing Chad: “She’s A D**k Tease”

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Admits She's Been Dating Someone On The Outside For 4 Weeks

Trisha Pastas has walked out of Celebrity Big Brother despite being saved by the public vote
Celebrity

Trisha Paytas Quits The Celebrity Big Brother House After Being Saved From Eviction

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Posts A Belfie Of Epic Proportions And She Looks Sensational

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Putting Himself On A Sex Ban In The Lead Up To MMA Fight

Celebrity

Zahida Allen Sparks Sean Pratt Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With Ring On Her Hand

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Poses In Bed To Promote Personal Line Of 'Kinky' Vibrators

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Share Shocking Snogs With Two Housemates

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Girls Aloud Bandmate Nicola Roberts Just Take A Subtle Dig At Sarah Harding?

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach’s Max Morley Is Eyeing Up Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards: ‘I’m So Jealous Of Alex’

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Hits Back At Nasty Trolls Over Skin Condition On The Show: 'I'm Not Perfect'

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Freshly Evicted Jordan Davies Slams Sarah Harding’s ‘Romance’ With Chad Johnson: ‘It’s Bulls**t’

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Saves A Woman's Life After Being Involved In Terrifying Road Incident

Celebrity

8 Times Celebs Were Rocked By Celebrity Big Brother Cheating Rumours