Celebrity Big Brother

These Are The Highest Paid Celebrity Big Brother Housemates EVER

NUMBER ONE THO

Caroline Fergusson
Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 15:42

The Big Brother big wigs have never been shy about chucking money at the celebs that they think are going to make the best show but it's actually shocking AF how much some of the most unexpected housemates were paid.

For reals, we can't get over who was estimated to be paid the most...

Steph Davis - £150,000

Steph certainly earned her paycheck as her ‘toxic’ romance with Jeremy McConnell was the biggest storyline of the 2016 series. Steph cheated on her boyfriend Ex On The Bear star Sam Reece while she was in the house with Jez.

Perez Hilton - £143,000

The drama-causing website mogul was paid a ton to go in a stir up the house. And he did just that. It was almost uncomfortable too watch tbh.

Stephanie Pratt - £238,000

The Hills and Made In Chelsea star struck up a romabce with Gogglebox’s George Gilbey which no one saw coming. GREAT TV.

Jonathan Cheban - £285,000

Kim Kardashian’s BFF was also paid a hefty amount to appear on the show but walked out 7 days after it started. Anything connected to those Kardashians eh?

Janice Dickinson - £285,000

The former supermodel was wanted by producers for her fiery personality and she certainly got under the skin of her fellow housemates like Austin Armacost and Farrah Abraham.

Kellie Maloney - £400,000

The former boxer appeared on series 14 and spoke about her transition from male to female and the journey she was on.

Katie Hopkins - £400,00

The outspoken journalist and TV personality was involved in a huge feud with Perez Hilton during her time on the show. Her drama was certainly worth the money she was paid!

Katie Price - £400,000

Katie entered the house half way through series 17 and ended up winning the show. Fans of the show had hoped for beef between her and Katie Hopkins but the pair ended up getting on.

Heidi and Spencer Pratt - £538,000

After they caused mayhem the first time they were on the show, with a huge feud with Rylan Clarke, producers wanted them back. And they were prepared to pay BIG time.

David Gest - £568,000

Music producer and BFF of Michael Jackson, David, was paid a huge sum to appear on the show. He was involved in the infamous moment when Tiffany Pollard mistook David Bowie’s death for David Gest’s who was sleeping in the next room.

Ray-J - £810,000

According to TMZ, the CBB producers also paid £25k for his travel and accommodation cost to get from the USA too. They were desperate to get him on the show to spill the beans about his infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian and relationship with Whitney Houston.

