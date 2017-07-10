Celebrity Big Brother

This Ex On The Beach Star Is Rumoured To Be Going On Celebrity Big Brother

It's set to be an "explosive" series.

Monday, July 10, 2017 - 16:11

With just three weeks until it lights up our screens, Celebrity Big Brother viewers have largely been kept in the dark about which lucky lot will spend the next few weeks with a camera recording their every single move. 

One person who is speculated to be spilling the beans on his past relationships is Jordan Davies, Ex On The Beach star and actual ex of Megan McKenna - who fans of the show will know made quite an impact of her own back on the series in 2016. 

Getty

Spilling all the details about the potential new signing, an insider told The Sun: “The show turned her into reality TV gold and viewers can’t get enough of anything about her – even her ex. It’s why the bosses wanted Jordan – it will make for explosive television.”

More scenes are to come from Sarah Harding, with the Girls Aloud alumni said to be "fully onboard" with entering the house, despite "enjoying a career out of the spotlight" and being more than a bit reluctant to give up her "low-key presence." Hmm.

Getty

Other contenders who have been linked to an appearance on the show include Stephen Bear, Sinitta and TOWIE star Bobby Norris, with the launch date for the series being pencilled in for July 28 - just six days after the civilian version comes to a close.

