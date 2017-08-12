Celebrity Big Brother

Trisha Paytas Quits The Celebrity Big Brother House After Being Saved From Eviction

Trisha decided to walk out of CBB even though the public saved her from eviction

Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 14:35

Trisha Paytas walked out of the Celebrity Big Brother house last night, literally right after she was saved from eviction by the public vote. 

We love some eviction night drama!

Oh, and Karthik, got voted out - in case you were at all bothered. 

The official statement from Big Brother was pretty basic and didn’t really give any details about why the YouTube star left. 

Ur welcome for the ratings big brother , now peace out ✌🏻

Ur welcome for the ratings big brother , now peace out ✌🏻

A post shared by Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) on

“After 11 days in the Celebrity Big Brother Summer 2017 house, Trisha has decided to leave of her own accord and will not be returning. 

“To see all of the action following [the] eviction and the events leading up to Trisha's exit, tune into tomorrow night's show at 9pm on 5Star and 10:30pm on Channel 5.”

So thank god for social media, because Trisha hasn’t kept quiet about her reasons for leaving. 

“I'd rather have my sanity then fame or money any day. NOT WORTH IT,” she said in one of just many tweets about her escape from the show. Which also seems to confirm that she’ll receive a reduced appearance fee for leaving the show. 

The vlogger/singer also didn’t hold back in expressing her feelings for her former housemates, and no surprises she’s not all that complimentary. 

“Honestly, I've never met more horrible people then the ones in that #CBB house, they all just desperately want a career again.”

Ouch. 

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5

Words: Olivia Cooke 

Obsessed with Celebrity Big Brother? We’ve got shocking facts about ALL the housemates and we’re not afraid to share! 

Trisha Pastas has walked out of Celebrity Big Brother despite being saved by the public vote

Trisha Paytas Quits The Celebrity Big Brother House After Being Saved From Eviction

