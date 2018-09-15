Chance The Rapper And Kanye West Collaborating On New Album Good Ass Job

Chance The Rapper and Kanye West just announced that they're working on music together again, in a project that is to be named Good Ass Job.

The two have a history of working together - Chance producing & featuring heavily on Kanye's previous album The Life Of Pablo, on tracks like 'Ultralight Beam' and 'Waves',

Chance The Rapper teased the album a few days ago via an Instagram post which merely said "Good Ass Job" - but in an update posted today showed Chance and Kanye on stage together, and confirmed that the pair are working together on the new project.

The name of the project is a reference to a phrase Chance has used throughout his career - iconically on 'Goodass Intro' on Acid Rap: "Mr. Bennett, you done did it, you did it, you did it // You did a good ass job", and again on 'Ultralight Beam': "I met Kanye West I'm never going to fail // He said let's do a good ass job with Chance 3".

Chance's last full album Coloring Book was released in 2016, but since then he's been teasing new music every so often - with the song 'First World Problems' featuring Daniel Caesar debuting on his Saturday Night Live performance, and more recently he dropped 4 new tracks: '65th & Ingleside', 'Wala Cam', 'Work Out' and 'I Might Need Security'.

Chance The Rapper and Kanye West are working together on a project called Good Ass job / Credit: Getty Images

In MORE Chance The Rapper developments, we heard recently that he and his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley are engaged!

As he said on 'All We Got', "Tryna turn my baby mama to my fiancée". Congrats Chance!

Chance The Rapper / Credit: Getty Images

And, because we all enjoy even more wholesome Chance The Rapper content, here's the post that came inbetween the first reveal and the Kanye announcement, celebrating his baby daughter who he's often rapped about.

Is it just coincidence that this came between the two other posts? Will Good Ass Job be all about his daughter? We'll have to wait and see.

Also, did you hear that Kanye just announced a new album coming in less than two weeks?!