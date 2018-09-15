Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper And Kanye West Collaborating On New Album Good Ass Job

"He said let's do a good ass job with Chance 3"

Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 12:51

Chance The Rapper and Kanye West just announced that they're working on music together again, in a project that is to be named Good Ass Job.

The two have a history of working together - Chance producing & featuring heavily on Kanye's previous album The Life Of Pablo, on tracks like 'Ultralight Beam' and 'Waves', 

WATCH CHANCE, BIEBER, QUAVO AND DJ KHALED COME TOGETHER ON THEIR HIT 'NO BRAINER':

View the lyrics
We the Best Music!
Another one!
DJ Khaled!

You stick out of the crowd, baby, it's a no-brainer
It ain't that hard to choose
Him or me, be for real, baby, it's a no-brainer
You got your mind unloose
Go hard and watch the sun rise
One night'll change your whole life
Off top, drop-top, baby it's a no-brainer
Put 'em up if you with me
Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
In the middle, woah
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put 'em high
Put 'em high
Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
Both arms, yeah
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put 'em high

Quavo!
Mama told you don't talk to strangers
(Mama, mama, mama!)
But when you're ridin' in the drop, you can't explain it
(Skrrt, skrrt, skrrt-skrrt)
What you been waitin' on this whole time? (Yeah)
I blow the brains outta your mind (ooh)
And I ain't talking 'bout physically (no)
I'm talking 'bout mentally (talking 'bout mentally)
She looking, she look like she nasty (she looking)
She looking, she look like she classy (she looking)
She looking, just look at her dancing (look at her)
She looking, I took her to the mansion (yeah, yeah)

You stick out of the crowd, baby, it's a no-brainer
It ain't that hard to choose
Him or me, be for real, baby, it's a no-brainer
You got your mind unloose
Go hard and watch the sun rise
One night'll change your whole life
Off top, drop-top, baby it's a no-brainer
Put 'em up if you with me
Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
In the middle, woah
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put 'em high
Put 'em high
Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
Both arms, yeah
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put 'em high

Don't look rich, I ain't got no chain (huh)
Not on the list, I ain't got no name
But we in this bitch, bitch, I'm not no lame
And I keep it Ben Franklin, I'm not gon' change
Lot of these hoes is messy (messy)
I just want you and your bestie
Y'all don't gotta answer for whenever you text me
It's multiple choice and they all wanna test me
She ch-ch-ch-ch-choosing the squad
She tryna choose between me, Justin, Qua' and Asahd
She told me that she love that I make music for God
I told her I would love to see that ***** applaud

You stick out of the crowd, baby, it's a no-brainer
It ain't that hard to choose
Him or me, be for real, baby, it's a no-brainer
You got your mind unloose
Go hard and watch the sun rise
One night'll change your whole life
Off top, drop-top, baby it's a no-brainer
Put 'em up if you with me
Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
In the middle, woah
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put 'em high
Put 'em high
Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
Both arms, yeah
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put 'em high

Walked down, had me sitting up
Demanded my attention, had to give it up
Look like somebody designed you
Drop-dead gorgeous, you make me wanna live it up
Your presence is critical
Moving my soul, yeah you're spiritual
They hate it when you notice me
Like everybody else invisible (ooh)
Breaking all the rules (oh-oh)
So above the law (so above the law)
I'll be your excuse (damn right)
Uh, and you won’t go wrong, no

You stick out of the crowd, baby, it's a no-brainer (no-brainer)
It ain't that hard to choose
Him or me, be for real, baby, it's a no-brainer
(no-brainer)
You got your mind unloose
Go hard and watch the sun rise (rise)
One night'll change your whole life
Off top, drop-top, baby it's a no-brainer (oh, no)
Put 'em up if you with me
Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
In the middle, oh (yeah, in the middle)
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put 'em high (put 'em high)
Put 'em high
Yeah-eah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah
Both arms, yeah (both sides in here)
Woah-woah-oah, oh, oh-oh, ooh
Put 'em high (put 'em high)

It's We The Best Music
Way high
It's Father of Asahd
Another one

Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Chance The Rapper teased the album a few days ago via an Instagram post which merely said "Good Ass Job" - but in an update posted today showed Chance and Kanye on stage together, and confirmed that the pair are working together on the new project. 

#goodassjob
View this post on Instagram

#goodassjob

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

The name of the project is a reference to a phrase Chance has used throughout his career - iconically on 'Goodass Intro' on Acid Rap:  "Mr. Bennett, you done did it, you did it, you did it // You did a good ass job", and again on 'Ultralight Beam': "I met Kanye West I'm never going to fail // He said let's do a good ass job with Chance 3".

Chance's last full album Coloring Book was released in 2016, but since then he's been teasing new music every so often - with the song 'First World Problems' featuring Daniel Caesar debuting on his Saturday Night Live performance, and more recently he dropped 4 new tracks: '65th & Ingleside', 'Wala Cam', 'Work Out' and 'I Might Need Security'. 

Chance The Rapper and Kanye West are working together on a project called Good Ass job / Credit: Getty Images

In MORE Chance The Rapper developments, we heard recently that he and his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley are engaged! 

As he said on 'All We Got', "Tryna turn my baby mama to my fiancée". Congrats Chance! 

Chance The Rapper / Credit: Getty Images

And, because we all enjoy even more wholesome Chance The Rapper content, here's the post that came inbetween the first reveal and the Kanye announcement, celebrating his baby daughter who he's often rapped about. 

Is it just coincidence that this came between the two other posts? Will Good Ass Job be all about his daughter? We'll have to wait and see.

This is what the sky looked like 3 long years ago, today when Kensli Mae Bennett was born.

 

Also, did you hear that Kanye just announced a new album coming in less than two weeks?!

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Opens Up About How Motherhood ‘Changes You As A Person’ – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Rita Ora at the MTV VMAs 2018
Rita Ora Has Finally Announced New Album Phoenix Six Years After Her Debut Release
Vicky Pattison and fiancé John Noble.
Vicky Pattison Reveals Her New Secret Wedding Weapon As She Admits Her Life "Fell Apart" This Summer
Harry Styles Has Posed With More Farm Animals For Gucci And Life Will Never Be The Same
Harry Styles Has Posed With More Farm Animals For Gucci And Life Will Never Be The Same
Chance The Rapper and Kanye West
Chance The Rapper And Kanye West Collaborating On New Album Good Ass Job
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson wants a baby with Casey Johnson soon
Marnie Simpson Reveals Way TMI About Casey Johnson's Fertility Clinic Experience
Beauty hacks you should never try
The Worst Beauty Hacks Of All Time Ever
10 Crazy Things Happen To Your Body When You’re Pregnant
10 Kinda Crazy Things That Happen To Your Body When You’re Pregnant
Ariana Grande Is Taking Time Out From The Industry After The Death Of Mac Miller
How to spot a douchebag on dating apps
11 Ways To Spot A Douchebag On Dating Apps
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Pete Davidson Already Has A Tattoo Of His Pet Pig With Ariana Grande
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry&#039;s Puppy Trains French Bulldog Ivy
Chloe Ferry Finds Herself In A Pooey Situation As She Desperately Tries To Puppy Train Ivy
Kanye West 2018
Kanye West Announces New Album YANDHI As A Possible Sequel To Yeezus
What It's Really Like To Have An Addictive Personality Disorder
Noah Centineo Improvised This Moment During His Shirtless Scene In 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser'
This is what celebs wore to their own birthday parties
The Best Celeb Birthday Party Outfits, Like Ever
Refreshers Week: The Uni Survival Guide From ACTUAL Uni Students
Alec Baldwin Insists That Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber *Did* Get Married In Secret
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Reveals Why She Thinks Her Relationship With Ste Rankine Broke Down – EXCLUSIVE

More From Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper and Kanye West
Chance The Rapper And Kanye West Collaborating On New Album Good Ass Job
DJ Khaled Ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper &amp; Quavo - No Brainer - Music Video
DJ Khaled
No Brainer (Ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo) [Explicit]
Chance The Rapper
Music
New Music Round-Up: Zayn Malik, Chance The Rapper, Troye Sivan
Childish Gambino SNL 43 Performance of &#039;This Is America&#039;
Childish Gambino Performs 'This is America' For Free To School Kids In Chicago
Chance the Rapper
Jeremih and Chance the Rapper Drop Christmas Mixtape
John Legend Ft. Chance The Rapper - Penthouse Floor - Music Video
John Legend
Penthouse Floor (Ft. Chance The Rapper) [Explicit]
Chance The Rapper Debuts New Song On The Late Show
"F**k It!" Friday: Chance The Rapper
Francis and The Lights
May I Have This Dance (Remix) (Ft. Chance The Rapper)
Beyoncé and Bruno Mars Win Big at the BET Awards
Music
DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber & Friends Land Straight In At No.1 On The Official UK Singles Chart!
DJ Khaled
I'm The One (Ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne) [Explicit]

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison shares shocking throwback following weight gain
Vicky Pattison Shares Shocking Throwback To Five Years Ago With A Powerful Message
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson wants a baby with Casey Johnson soon
Marnie Simpson Reveals Way TMI About Casey Johnson's Fertility Clinic Experience
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time
Noah Centineo and Timothee Chalamet
Noah Centineo Got Dragged In Comparison To Timotheé Chalamet But Fans Weren't Having It
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Reveals Why She Thinks Her Relationship With Ste Rankine Broke Down – EXCLUSIVE
Vicky Pattison and fiancé John Noble.
Vicky Pattison Reveals Her New Secret Wedding Weapon As She Admits Her Life "Fell Apart" This Summer
Love Island&#039;s Laura Anderson reveals why she split from Paul Knops
Love Island's Laura Anderson Talks Paul Knops Split: 'I Trusted Him Not To Do Things With Other Girls'
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry&#039;s Puppy Trains French Bulldog Ivy
Chloe Ferry Finds Herself In A Pooey Situation As She Desperately Tries To Puppy Train Ivy
Everything We Know So Far About The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel