Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper Debuts New Song On The Late Show

The powerful new track doesn't even have a title yet...

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 16:12

Chance the Rapper just dropped a brand new song on us with absolutely no warning... We need a moment.

The Grammy-winning rapper stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a quick interview and premiered an unreleased (and still untitled) song along with his band and R&B star Daniel Caesar.

Chance wrote the song just days ago - that'll explain the lack of a title - and he addresses his mediocre rise to fame, adjusting to new life, and the politics of America in the powerful verses.

View the lyrics
In the ground, we bury
The seeds of a pear tree
All the things, we carried
Now we're down to our bare feet

May I have this dance to make it up to you?
Can I say something crazy? I love you
Give me both your hands to make it up to you
Let me spin and excite you

We are bound to inherit
The sins of our parents
And all of the people we passed through
Now we're down to the last two

May I have this dance to make it up to you?
Can I say something crazy? I love you
Give me both your hands to make it up to you
Let me spin and excite you

You've got your, your mother's eyes
You've got your, grandmother's ring
You've got your daddy's discernment
Girl, you did your thing, oh, give me one more
One, two, one, two, always on beat
You must have been born with two right feet
I know you've been looking for something concrete
You must have been born with two right feet

Say one, two, one, two, always on beat
I know you've been looking for something concrete
You must have been born with two right feet
You must have been born with two right feet
Said I love you more than your mother
More than you love yourself

May I have this dance to make it up to you?
Can I say something crazy? I love you
Give me one more chance, give me one more chance
Give me one more, let me spin and excite you
May I have this dance to make it up to you?
Can I say something crazy? I love you
Give me one more chance, give me one more chance
Give me one more, let me spin and excite you
Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The final verse is especially incredible, as the politically conscious rapper gets vocal about ongoing issues from the Flint water crisis to inequalities across race, sexuality, and between men and women.

"I'm just gonna keep rapping and y'all just keep clapping / Keep actin' like Flint got clean water and y'all don't got teen daughters / Black friends and gay cousins, y'all just don't say nothing."

YES. YES. YES. This is why we love Chance, an unafraid poet willing to speak up!

Getty Images

If you don't know, Daniel Caesar is a relative newcomer to the R&B scene and he released his debut album Freudian last month after his first EP dropped three years ago.

Like Chance, the 22-year-old singer is unsigned and releases his music independently, so it's amazing to see the artists support each other and collaborate to make some magic together.

"Keep on playing / We gon' shake this sh*t up / Keep on telling us we're making it up / The American Dream, may you never wake up," they sing on the chorus.

Yes, boys! We LOVE this one...

Chance The Rapper Debuts A New Song

By Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH CHANCE THE RAPPER, DJ KHALED & CO'S 'I'M THE ONE' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
We The Best Music
Another one!
DJ Khaled

Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie no
I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one
Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now (that's right)
I'm the one, yeah (that's right), I'm the one, yeah
Yeah, you're sick of all those other imitators
Don't let the only real one intimidate you
See you watchin', don't run outta time now
I'm the one, yeah

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Yeah, yeah!

Quavo!
I'm the one that hit that same spot (hit it)
She the one that bring them rain drops (rain drops)
We go back, remember criss-cross and hopscotch? (hopscotch)
You the one that hold me down when the block's hot (hot)
I make your dreams come true when you wake up (dream)
And your look's just the same without no make-up
Had to pull up on your mama, see what you're made of (mama)
Ain't gotta worry 'bout 'em commas 'cause my cake up
You can run inside my life from that fame bus
'Cause I promise when we step out you'll be famous
Modern day Bonnie and Clyde what they named us
'Cause when we pull up (prr prr) all angles

Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie no
I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one
Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now (that's right)
I'm the one, yeah (that's right), I'm the one, yeah
Yeah, you're sick of all those other imitators
Don't let the only real one intimidate you
See you watchin', don't run outta time now
I'm the one, yeah

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Okay though

Uh, she beat her face up with that new Chanel
She like the price, she see the ice it make her coochie melt
When I met her in the club I asked her who she felt
Then she went and put that booty on that Gucci belt
We don't got no label
She say she want bottles, she ain't got no table
She don't got no bed frame, she don't got no tables
We just watching Netflix, she ain't got no cable, okay though
Plug, plug, plug, I'm the plug for her
She want a nigga that pull her hair and hold the door for her
Baby, that's only me, bitch, it okay with me
Baby, okay, okay though

Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie no
I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one
Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now (that's right)
I'm the one, yeah (that's right), I'm the one, yeah
Yeah, you're sick of all those other imitators
Don't let the only real one intimidate you
See you watchin', don't run outta time now
I'm the one, yeah

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one

Lookin' for the one? Well, bitch, you're looking at the one
I'm the best yet, and yet, my best is yet to come
'Cause I've been lookin' for somebody, not just any fuckin' body
Don't make me catch a body, that's for any and everybody
Oh my God! She hit me up all day, give no response
Bitch, you blow my high, that's like turning gold to bronze
Roll my eyes
And when she on the molly she a zombie
She think we Clyde and Bonnie, but it's more like Whitney Bobby
God, forgive me
Tunechi and finessin', I'm a legend
Straight up out The Crescent, fly your bae down for the Essence
For the record I knew Khaled when that boy was spinnin' records
Mula gang winning record, I'm just flexing on my exes, oh God!

Yeah, you're lookin' at the truth, the money never lie no
I'm the one, yeah, I'm the one
Early mornin' in the dawn, know you wanna ride now (that's right)
I'm the one, yeah (that's right), I'm the one, yeah
Yeah, you're sick of all those other imitators
Don't let the only real one intimidate you
See you watchin', don't run outta time now
I'm the one, yeah

Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the one
Oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh
I'm the only one

(Another one)
Don't you know girl, don't you know girl
I am the one for you (I'm the one) yeah I'm the one
Don't you know girl, don't you know girl
I am the one for you (I'm the one) yeah I'm the one
Don't you know girl, don't you know girl
I am the one for you (I'm the one) yeah I'm the one
Don't you know girl, don't you know girl
I am the one for you (I'm the one) yeah I'm the one
Writer(s): Quavious Marshall, Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Robert Brackins III, Khaled Khaled, Jason Boyd, Nicholas Balding, Justin Bieber Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby reacts to her tattoo reveal from Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Brands Stephen Bear 'A D*ck' Over His 'Villain Act' In The Series One Finale - EXCLUSIVE

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Geordie Shore BFF Sophie Kasaei Feared Her Boyfriend Joel Corry Would 'Kick Off' Over His Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Hints He Necked On With Abbie Holborn Because She C*ck Blocked Him With Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

Khalid and Post Malone Are Giving Us Friendship Goals on Twitter

13 Reality Stars Who Have Totally Clapped Back At The Harshest Of Critics

B.o.B Wants Your Money To Prove The Earth Is Flat

Hair Highlighter Is A Thing Now And It's Bringing Back All The 00's Disco Vibes

All The Times Chrissy Teigen's Legendary Internet Antics Made Us Cry With Laughter

Dua Lipa Reveals All About Opening Up for Bruno Mars on Tour

Chance The Rapper Debuts New Song On The Late Show

Tired All The Time? Hanging Out With Your Friends Could Be To Blame

Is Cheryl About To Make Her Solo Comeback On X Factor?

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear back together again after he posts Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’

Stephen Bear Opens Up About His Secret Tattoo In Honour Of Charlotte Crosby

Missy Elliott and Solange Are Stanning Each Other Over Social Media And It's Adorable

Charlotte Crosby On The Moment She ‘Smashed A Mirror’ In Explosive Argument With Stephen Bear

Camila Cabello Is 'Super Thankful’ for Her Time in Fifth Harmony

Vote Now To Pick Your 2017 EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!

Bella Thorne Goes On Raunchy Kissing Spree With YouTuber Tana Mongeau As They Hint At Relationship

Liam Payne Announces Second Solo Single 'Bedroom Floor'

Sophie Kasaei Is 'Sick' Of Looking At Pictures Taken Before Her Body Transformation

More From Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper Debuts New Song On The Late Show

"F**k It!" Friday: Chance The Rapper

Francis and The Lights

May I Have This Dance (Remix) (Ft. Chance The Rapper)

Beyoncé and Bruno Mars Win Big at the BET Awards

Music

DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber & Friends Land Straight In At No.1 On The Official UK Singles Chart!

DJ Khaled

I'm The One (Ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne) [Explicit]

Music

New Music Out This Week: 28th April 2017

Music

Chance the Rapper Opens Up About Anxiety, Kanye West, The GRAMMYs & Potentially Selling His Next Album

Music

DJ Khaled Teases Collaborations With Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Migos & Lil Wayne

Music

Adele Sweeps The 2017 GRAMMY Awards But Would Rather Beyoncé Won...

Chance The Rapper & Stephen Colbert’s Arthur Theme Song Remix Will Make You Feel Fine & Brilliant

Music

Beyoncé Dominates The 2017 Grammy Awards Nominations With Drake, Kanye & RiRi Close Behind

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Devastating Boob Job Scars As She Breaks Down In Tears Over Trolls

Caitlyn Jenner's Rep Confirms That Kylie Jenner IS Pregnant With Travis Scott's Baby

This Ex On The Beach Couple Are Still Together And Our Minds Are Blown

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear back together again after he posts Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’

Stephen Bear Opens Up About His Secret Tattoo In Honour Of Charlotte Crosby

12 Reality TV Star Pregnancy Bombshells We Just Didn't See Coming

Sophie Kasaei Is 'Sick' Of Looking At Pictures Taken Before Her Body Transformation

You'll Never Guess Where Marnie Simpson Is Getting Laser Hair Removal

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

Love Island's Oliva Attwood Finally Breaks Her Silence After Chris Hughes Split

Charlotte Crosby &#039;wasn&#039;t upset&#039; when she ran into her ex Gary Beadle and his pregnant girlfriend
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby ‘Wasn’t Upset’ When She Bumped Into Gaz Beadle And His Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey  

Charlotte Crosby On The Moment She ‘Smashed A Mirror’ In Explosive Argument With Stephen Bear

Bella Thorne Goes On Raunchy Kissing Spree With YouTuber Tana Mongeau As They Hint At Relationship

'Pregnant' Kylie Jenner Is Absolutely Glowing In New Video As She's Joined By Reported Baby Daddy Travis Scott