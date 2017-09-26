Chance The Rapper Debuts New Song On The Late Show
The powerful new track doesn't even have a title yet...
Chance the Rapper just dropped a brand new song on us with absolutely no warning... We need a moment.
The Grammy-winning rapper stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a quick interview and premiered an unreleased (and still untitled) song along with his band and R&B star Daniel Caesar.
Chance wrote the song just days ago - that'll explain the lack of a title - and he addresses his mediocre rise to fame, adjusting to new life, and the politics of America in the powerful verses.
The seeds of a pear tree
All the things, we carried
Now we're down to our bare feet
May I have this dance to make it up to you?
Can I say something crazy? I love you
Give me both your hands to make it up to you
Let me spin and excite you
We are bound to inherit
The sins of our parents
And all of the people we passed through
Now we're down to the last two
May I have this dance to make it up to you?
Can I say something crazy? I love you
Give me both your hands to make it up to you
Let me spin and excite you
You've got your, your mother's eyes
You've got your, grandmother's ring
You've got your daddy's discernment
Girl, you did your thing, oh, give me one more
One, two, one, two, always on beat
You must have been born with two right feet
I know you've been looking for something concrete
You must have been born with two right feet
Say one, two, one, two, always on beat
I know you've been looking for something concrete
You must have been born with two right feet
You must have been born with two right feet
Said I love you more than your mother
More than you love yourself
May I have this dance to make it up to you?
Can I say something crazy? I love you
Give me one more chance, give me one more chance
Give me one more, let me spin and excite you
May I have this dance to make it up to you?
Can I say something crazy? I love you
Give me one more chance, give me one more chance
Give me one more, let me spin and excite you
The final verse is especially incredible, as the politically conscious rapper gets vocal about ongoing issues from the Flint water crisis to inequalities across race, sexuality, and between men and women.
"I'm just gonna keep rapping and y'all just keep clapping / Keep actin' like Flint got clean water and y'all don't got teen daughters / Black friends and gay cousins, y'all just don't say nothing."
YES. YES. YES. This is why we love Chance, an unafraid poet willing to speak up!
If you don't know, Daniel Caesar is a relative newcomer to the R&B scene and he released his debut album Freudian last month after his first EP dropped three years ago.
Like Chance, the 22-year-old singer is unsigned and releases his music independently, so it's amazing to see the artists support each other and collaborate to make some magic together.
"Keep on playing / We gon' shake this sh*t up / Keep on telling us we're making it up / The American Dream, may you never wake up," they sing on the chorus.
Yes, boys! We LOVE this one...
By Ross McNeilage
