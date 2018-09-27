Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Are Both ‘Casually Dating’ Other People After Their Split

They've both moved on.

Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 12:50

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are both said to be moving on from their separation by “casually dating” other people.

The couple broke everyone’s hearts back in April when they announced that their nine year relationship was over. At the time, they said: “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

Getty

An insider has now told E! News that the actors are both ready to hit the dating scene again, with a source revealing: "Jenna is feeling ready to move on and to get back out there,” and that Channing is "just interested in meeting people and dating” for the time being.

The same source insisted that their 5-year-old daughter is the main priority in their lives, with both Jenna and Channing vowing to co-parent her to their best of their abilities and to "always put Everly's needs first."

The insider claimed that Jenna "definitely doesn't want to rush into anything," and that Channing is on a similar page in terms of his own relationships. 

In their break-up statement, both parties insisted that nothing scandalous had caused their separation: “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. 

“We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna."

Here’s hoping they both find love again. 

 

