Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Have Split After Nine Years Of Marriage

There's a pretty big reason to sob this morning and that's because Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have announced their decision to 'lovingly' separate after nine years of marriage.

The pair, who first stole our hearts as on-screen love interests in 2006's Step Up, took to Instagram to share the news.

Take a look at the video to found out what happened when we went speed dating with Channing Tatum...

"Hey world! So we have something to share," began their statement.

They continued: "First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for.  We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into “alternative facts” 😉  So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.

Getty

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.  We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.  Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna."

They began dating shortly after meeting on the set of Step Up, married in 2009, and welcomed their daughter, Everly, in 2013.

And just when you thought love couldn't be any more dead, reports have surfaced that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's marriage is on the rocks.

Thankfully, Ryan came out to well and truly shut down the rumours in true Ryan Reynolds fashion.

Taking to Twitter to retweet a headline that read: "Deadpool Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively struggling to spend 'quality time'," he joked: "I wish. I could use a little "me time"

Phew! There is still hope for love after all. 

On a serious note, while we're beyond gutted to hear of Channing and Jenna's split, sometimes life can take you down a different path, and that's okay.

Now hit play on the video to see Zayn Malik, Charlotte Crosby and a bunch of celebs who got matching tattoos and then split up... 

 

 

