Smallfoot: See Channing Tatum As You've Never Seen Him Before In His New Movie

The first trailer has dropped for Warner’s new family animation, Smallfoot, featuring Channing Tatum as a yeti named Migo, who encounters a creature he’d always believed didn’t exist - a human. Or as the yetis would have it… “a smallfoot”.

The new film sees Migo befriending said human, played by James Corden, and becoming something of a yeti celebrity into the bargain. It’s basically a twist on the classic Bigfoot story, with the roles reversed to cast the human as the society-shocking monster.

Take a look at the first trailer, below…

Aww, looks cute doesn’t it? Looks like another family-friendly role for Tatum, following his tour de force as a unicorn at his daughter’s recent birthday party… Directed by Karey Kirkpatrick and Jason Reisig, with an all-star voice cast including the likes of Zendaya, Danny DeVito and LeBron James, the film is set to hit cinemas on 28 September 2018.

- By George Wales @georgewales85