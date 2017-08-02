Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates

One person out there who isn't going to be voting for Jemma Lucy to win Celebrity Big Brother is ex-girlfriend Chantelle Connelly, who - far from being a supportive pal - has just made a very public dig about Jem's genitals.

These two first made headlines when they convinced the world they were in a relationship, only for the Geordie Shore gal to procalim that she "isn't a lesbian" and that the whole thing was an elaborate sham designed to fool the press. Classic.

But it now looks the couple *did* have a romantic relationship after all, because Chantelle has gone on a pretty brutal tirade about a) the state of Jem's privates, and b) a jibe about her general appearance. "If a dog can win Britains got talent then MAYBE @Jemma Lucy has a chance of winning @bbuk [🙈] [😂] [💅🏼] #dead"

If a dog can win Britains got talent then MAYBE @Jemma Lucy has a chance of winning @bbuk 🙈 😂💅🏼#dead — chantelle connelly (@ChantelleGShore) August 1, 2017

Things took a turn for the worse when Chan decided to drag up intimate details about Jem's vagina, responding to the tweet: "Did the pussy not taste any good?" with the comment: "Nah just a bit on the sour side [😂]" Ouch.

Nah just a bit on the sour side 😂 https://t.co/b2BomG7o9h — chantelle connelly (@ChantelleGShore) August 1, 2017

It doesn't look like these comments are about to let up anytime soon with Chan saying she can "write whatever the f**k she wants" before throwing her support behind Katie Price's description of Jem as being "worth nothing."

