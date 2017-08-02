Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates
Looks like these two didn't part on friendly terms.
One person out there who isn't going to be voting for Jemma Lucy to win Celebrity Big Brother is ex-girlfriend Chantelle Connelly, who - far from being a supportive pal - has just made a very public dig about Jem's genitals.
These two first made headlines when they convinced the world they were in a relationship, only for the Geordie Shore gal to procalim that she "isn't a lesbian" and that the whole thing was an elaborate sham designed to fool the press. Classic.
But it now looks the couple *did* have a romantic relationship after all, because Chantelle has gone on a pretty brutal tirade about a) the state of Jem's privates, and b) a jibe about her general appearance. "If a dog can win Britains got talent then MAYBE @Jemma Lucy has a chance of winning @bbuk [🙈] [😂] [💅🏼] #dead"
Things took a turn for the worse when Chan decided to drag up intimate details about Jem's vagina, responding to the tweet: "Did the pussy not taste any good?" with the comment: "Nah just a bit on the sour side [😂]" Ouch.
It doesn't look like these comments are about to let up anytime soon with Chan saying she can "write whatever the f**k she wants" before throwing her support behind Katie Price's description of Jem as being "worth nothing."
