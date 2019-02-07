Chantelle Connelly Flaunts Growing Tummy After Being Shamed Over Small Baby Bump

Chantelle Connelly has taken to Instagram to show off her growing tum after being shamed over her small bump.

The former Geordie Shore star slammed claims she's 'faking' her pregnancy when a few trolls made some insensitive comments on her social media.

Play the video to see Marnie defend her private piercing...

Proving that there is definitely a little radgie growing in her tum, she shared a photo of her unbuttoned jeans alongside the caption: "Who's getting fat?"

The lass also shared a mirror shot in a cropped jumper to show her growing bump from the side.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

Last week, Chantelle felt compelled to share photos of her baby scan to prove she's carrying a little boy.

And it sounds like the lass couldn't be more excited to welcome her son, as she recently took to Facebook to share a sweet status.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

"My everything and more 💙 can’t even describe the love I have for this little boy , I’ve not felt anything like it 🙈 can’t wait to meet him and love and look after him for the rest of his life 🥰 roll on me little family 👪 [sic]."

We must say that pregnancy seriously suits Chantelle, now we can't wait to meet the little lad!

Don't forget to catch Charlotte Crosby on The Charlotte Show Wednesdays at 9pm - only on MTV!