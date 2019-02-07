Chantelle Connelly

Chantelle Connelly Flaunts Growing Tummy After Being Shamed Over Small Baby Bump

The pregnant former Geordie Shore star previously hit out over claims she was 'faking' her pregnancy due to not showing.

Thursday, February 7, 2019 - 10:05

Chantelle Connelly has taken to Instagram to show off her growing tum after being shamed over her small bump.

The former Geordie Shore star slammed claims she's 'faking' her pregnancy when a few trolls made some insensitive comments on her social media.

Play the video to see Marnie defend her private piercing...

Proving that there is definitely a little radgie growing in her tum, she shared a photo of her unbuttoned jeans alongside the caption: "Who's getting fat?"

The lass also shared a mirror shot in a cropped jumper to show her growing bump from the side.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

Last week, Chantelle felt compelled to share photos of her baby scan to prove she's carrying a little boy.

And it sounds like the lass couldn't be more excited to welcome her son, as she recently took to Facebook to share a sweet status.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

"My everything and more 💙 can’t even describe the love I have for this little boy , I’ve not felt anything like it 🙈 can’t wait to meet him and love and look after him for the rest of his life 🥰 roll on me little family 👪 [sic]."

We must say that pregnancy seriously suits Chantelle, now we can't wait to meet the little lad!

Don't forget to catch Charlotte Crosby on The Charlotte Show Wednesdays at 9pm - only on MTV!

Latest News

V-Day Cards For That Not-So-Special Someone
The Chainsmokers Have Just Released A New Single With 5 Seconds Of Summer And It’s Everything
Charlotte Crosby pink hair
Charlotte Crosby Wears World's Shortest Mini Dress As She Debuts Hair Transformation
Top Romantic Celebrity Getaway Destinations
Vicky Pattison Wants To Take Cheryl On The Pull And Gives The Most Iconic Advice On Self-Love
P!nk Will Be Honoured With A 2019 BRIT Award And Is Performing On The Big Night
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #2
Vicky Pattison Hilariously Trademarked This Iconic Geordie Shore Phrase
Vicky Pattison Reveals She 'Wasted' Money Trademarking THIS Geordie Shore Phrase
We're Finally Getting A Period Emoji To Help End Stigma Around Menstruation
Chantelle Connelly baby bump
Chantelle Connelly Flaunts Growing Tummy After Being Shamed Over Small Baby Bump
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo at the premiere of TATBILB.
Lana Condor Reveals Noah Centineo Fans Sent Her Boyfriend Abusive Messages
Call Me Loop
Get To Know: Call Me Loop
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
How To Survive Valentines Day When You’re Heartbroken
How To Survive Valentines Day When You’re Heartbroken
Aaron Chalmers Warns His Bellator Opponent To ‘Prepare For A War’ As He Talks About His Geordie Shore Family’s Support - Exclusive
Sophie Kasaei Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Underwear Snap
Sophie Kasaei Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Underwear Snap
Holly Hagan Transforms Herself Into The Most Extra Version Of Cleopatra
Holly Hagan Is Unrecognisable After Transforming Herself Into An Extra AF Version Of Cleopatra
This New Emoji Is Going To Cause A LOT Of Drama And We’re So Here For It
Charlotte Crosby Has Drastically Switched Up Her Blonde Hair And Fans Are Obsessed
Charlotte Crosby Has Dyed Her Hair Pink And Fans Are Obsessed
Ariana Grande Will Reportedly Skip The Grammys After Dispute With Producers

More From Chantelle Connelly

Chantelle Connelly baby bump
Chantelle Connelly Flaunts Growing Tummy After Being Shamed Over Small Baby Bump
Chantelle Connelly proves she is pregnant after trolls claim she faked it
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly SLAMS Claims She's Faking Her Pregnancy
Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Reveals Her Baby's Gender And Name
Did Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Hint At Having A TV Show With Her Unborn Baby?
Chantelle Connelly caught in Spanish floods
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Films Severity Of Spanish Floods In Marbella
Celebrity Pregnancies We Didn't See Coming In 2018: From Cardi B To Chantelle Connelly
Celebrities
Celeb Pregnancies We Didn't See Coming In 2018 | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly gets spider bite and is sent to hopsital
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Hospitalised After Terrifying Spider Bite To The Face
Geordie Shore star Chantelle Connelly poses on the balcony ledge
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Poses In Nothing But A Thong On Balcony Ledge
Chantelle Connelly partied at New York Pride On the XTube float.
Chantelle Connelly Lived Her Best Life At New York City Pride With A 12 Foot Penis Canon Of Dreams
Chantelle Connelly From Geordie Shore Goes Topless
Chantelle Connelly's Got Abs Of Steel As She Goes Completely Topless And Flaunts Drastic New Hair

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby pink hair
Charlotte Crosby Wears World's Shortest Mini Dress As She Debuts Hair Transformation
Vicky Pattison Hilariously Trademarked This Iconic Geordie Shore Phrase
Vicky Pattison Reveals She 'Wasted' Money Trademarking THIS Geordie Shore Phrase
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Gets Emotional After Darren Quirk Asks ‘Who Would Want You?’ During Angry Row
Chantelle Connelly baby bump
Chantelle Connelly Flaunts Growing Tummy After Being Shamed Over Small Baby Bump
Vicky Pattison Confirms Her New Relationship With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison 'Confirms' Her New Romance With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Charlotte Crosby Has Drastically Switched Up Her Blonde Hair And Fans Are Obsessed
Charlotte Crosby Has Dyed Her Hair Pink And Fans Are Obsessed
Holly Hagan Transforms Herself Into The Most Extra Version Of Cleopatra
Holly Hagan Is Unrecognisable After Transforming Herself Into An Extra AF Version Of Cleopatra
Sophie Kasaei Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Underwear Snap
Sophie Kasaei Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Underwear Snap
Geordie Shore&#039;s Sophie Kasaei shares hair transformation following alopecia struggle
Sophie Kasaei Shares Unbelievable Hair Transformation Following Alopecia Struggle
Josh Ritchie Had The Perfect Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Underwear Selfie
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Vicky Pattison Wants To Take Cheryl On The Pull And Gives The Most Iconic Advice On Self-Love