Chantelle Connelly Lived Her Best Life At New York City Pride With A 12 Foot Penis Canon Of Dreams

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 - 12:15

Chantelle Connelly has proved that all you need to have a good time at Pride is incredible hair, a nipple-baring bralet, and enough enthusiasm to power a literal penis cannon. 

The former Geordie Shore lass jetted out to New York to throw her support behind the LGBTQ+ community at the city's annual march - and it definitely looks like she had a night to remember.

The 28-year-old teamed up with Adult entertainment site XTube to bring her own brand of fun to a campaign focused on normalising gay sex and highlighting the need for better LGBTQ+ sex education.

In a press statement, XTube said they hoped that support from influencers including Chantelle, Helen Briggs, Vas J Morgan and Eddie Jarel Jones would help open up honest conversations about sexual health within the community. 

They said: "It is hoped that with these posts from people of influence and the support of influential porn sites such as XTube, the campaign will encourage open and honest conversation about LGBTQ relationships and sex. The campaign aimed to reassure those in the LGBTQ community that they are supported and not defined by their sexuality." 

Images from the event show her partying alongside a 12 foot penis-shaped cannon, holding up a sign that reads #girlswhokissgirls, and generally living her absolute best life as she travelled down a float in Greenwich Village. 

Fans were loving her on-point monochrome trousers, with one person writing: “You look beautiful,” as someone else pointed out that she was serving up all the mane inspiration throughout the night: “Hair is [fire]"

As for how important the campaign is, a recent Human Rights report revealed that only 12% of millennials sex education classes covered same-sex relationships, with young women who identity as lesbian, gay, or bisexual consequently being more likely to contract an STI.

XTube added: "XTube felt that due to their influence and importance within the community, they offered the perfect platform to promote tolerance and education at pride. Porn plays such a huge influence in many people’s lives and it’s often used as a way of self-educating when it comes to sex. For the LGBTQ community in particular, it’s one of the only ways of learning about their sexuality."

For more information on LGBTQ+ sexual health, read our definitive sex education guide right here

