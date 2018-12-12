Chantelle Connelly

Did Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Hint At Having A TV Show With Her Unborn Baby?

Did the pregnant lass just drop a major hint?

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 12:04

It's been a while since former Geordie Shore lass Chantelle Connelly has graced our screens, but it looks like the pregnant reality star just hinted at a return in the not-so-distant future.

The lass, who announced her pregnancy in September, replied to a fan who longed to have her back on the telly with what seems to be a cheeky hint.

Play the video to see inside Marnie Simpson's hella impressive cinema room...

A fan directed a tweet at Chantelle saying: "Hurry up and get back on our screens 💙💯."

And the lass replied with: "Maybe when I have baby 😉❤️❤️❤️."

Snapchat/ChantelleCon

Now we hate to be presumptuous, but something tells us that winky face means Chantelle would be more than up for a telly return after she has her little radgie.

The lass took to social media to confirm her pregnancy in September.

"Over the moon to announce me and Lee are having a baby. Could not be happier," she wrote on Facebook.

She added: "Can't wait for my happy little family."

The lass has since taken to Facebook to share photos of their bun in the oven, alongside the caption: "Mine and lees little bundle of joy ❤️ the love of my life I’ve not even met yet ❤️ unconditional love 🌍healthy as anything we couldn’t be happier 🙌🏽."

Facebook/Chantelle Connelly

And today is a pretty exciting day for the couple, as they are due to find out the gender of the little one.

Chantelle hasn't announced how far along she is, but it's common to find out the sex of the baby at around 16 to 20 weeks.

Facebook/Chantelle Connelly

The little radgie is bound to be a total cutie!

