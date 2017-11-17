Chantelle Connelly

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Turns out she's undergone something of an image overhaul. Do you still recognise her?

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 12:57

It might've been a while since Chantelle Connelly graced our screens on Geordie Shore but fans would be forgiven for thinking she'd morphed into a totally different person in that short period of time.

While she's still been hitting the headlines for her (not-so-civil) relationship with Jemma Lucy and her sensational selfies, most people haven't actually seen Chan on the Toon in months. 

Let's all get checking out some of the most incredible transformations the Geordie Shore cast have been through... 

The 27-year-old stepped out in Liverpool after watching James Arthur perform at Echo Arena, and decided to hit up the city's Castle Street with a bunch of pals on a wild night out. 

Gone were the latex outfits and pulled back hair of the past because Chan was instead rocking a grey polo neck dress, long brunette locks, and a pair of ankle-length brown high-heeled boots. 

Chantelle Connelly has had an image overhaul and she's looking incredible. / ICelebTV

This all comes as she opened up about her relationship with Jemma Lucy. Despite previously insisting that their romance was constructed to play the press at their own game, it now appears that there was some truth to their connection.

Speaking back in the Summer, Chantelle branded her ex a "sh*tbag" and a fame-seeker. "We haven’t spoken for months and she’s a s**tbag. I wouldn’t trust her as far as I could throw her,” she told Star magazine. "She’s obsessed with herself, she’s all about fame."

Loving this Insane Thrill Seeker top 🔥 from @borntoodieuk and the Storm Jacket! 🔥 #fashion #fashionblogger #brand #style #wanderlust #vibes

Plenty of fans also had a bunch of positive comments to make about Chan's latest buckle-belt selfie. "You look stunning," one person wrote, while a whole stream of lovestruck people left multiple fire emojis beneath the upload.

Looking incredible, Chan. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More From Chantelle Connelly

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on
Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly On The Truth Behind Her Split From 'Evil Bitch' Jemma Lucy

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Reckons Chantelle Connelly Should Enter The Celebrity Big Brother House

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Chantelle Connelly Just Drop A Major Hint She's About To Enter The House!?

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy And Chantelle Connelly In BRUTAL Spat With Chanelle Hayes After She Brands Them 'Disgusting'

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly Straddles Jemma Lucy On Caribbean Break Despite 'Fake Relationship' Confession

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly Confesses Her 'Relationship' With Jemma Lucy Is FAKE: "I Ain't A Lesbian"

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Stuns Fans After Being Pictured Snogging Chantelle Connelly's Mum

chantelle connelly, marnie simpson, chloe ferry
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Expertly Shuts Down Chantelle Connelly After She Makes Not-So-Sly Dig

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Reveals Why She’ll Be Getting Chantelle Connelly A Muzzle For Christmas - EXCLUSIVE

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Zahida Allen&#039;s boyfriend Sean Pratt seemed to tweet about their break up but soon deleted those messages

Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly &quot;exclusive&quot;

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even

Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner Sparks Speculation She Is Having TWINS After Keeping Her Body Concealed

Holly Hagan Instagram

Holly Hagan Just Shared An EPIC Throwback Pic That Has Made Everyone's Jaws Drop

Marnie Simpson Backs Megan McKenna As She Hits Out At 'Unacceptable' Paps For Scaring Her

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe will go public at Victoria&#039;s Secret Show

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Camille Rowe Will Go Public At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Chloe Ferry's Very Naked Bathrobe Selfie

Celebrities Who Majorly Regretted Their Surgery

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey could welcome their son early, and Gary is panicking about parenthood

Gaz Beadle Is Feeling ‘Panicked’ About Becoming A Dad As Baby Could Be Early

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time