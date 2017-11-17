Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

It might've been a while since Chantelle Connelly graced our screens on Geordie Shore but fans would be forgiven for thinking she'd morphed into a totally different person in that short period of time.

While she's still been hitting the headlines for her (not-so-civil) relationship with Jemma Lucy and her sensational selfies, most people haven't actually seen Chan on the Toon in months.

Let's all get checking out some of the most incredible transformations the Geordie Shore cast have been through...

The 27-year-old stepped out in Liverpool after watching James Arthur perform at Echo Arena, and decided to hit up the city's Castle Street with a bunch of pals on a wild night out.

Gone were the latex outfits and pulled back hair of the past because Chan was instead rocking a grey polo neck dress, long brunette locks, and a pair of ankle-length brown high-heeled boots.

Chantelle Connelly has had an image overhaul and she's looking incredible. / ICelebTV

This all comes as she opened up about her relationship with Jemma Lucy. Despite previously insisting that their romance was constructed to play the press at their own game, it now appears that there was some truth to their connection.

Speaking back in the Summer, Chantelle branded her ex a "sh*tbag" and a fame-seeker. "We haven’t spoken for months and she’s a s**tbag. I wouldn’t trust her as far as I could throw her,” she told Star magazine. "She’s obsessed with herself, she’s all about fame."

Plenty of fans also had a bunch of positive comments to make about Chan's latest buckle-belt selfie. "You look stunning," one person wrote, while a whole stream of lovestruck people left multiple fire emojis beneath the upload.

Looking incredible, Chan.