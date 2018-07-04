Chantelle Connelly's Got Abs Of Steel As She Goes Completely Topless And Flaunts Drastic New Hair

Let's face it, anyone who uses Instagram is probably more than a bit fed up of the reality stars of the world flooding it with promotional posts for teeth whitening kits and hair pills.

But former Geordie Shore star Chantelle Connelly DID NOT come to play with her latest #Ad.

Hit play on the video to see Charlotte Crosby go apesh*t and break the table...

The reality star turned Insta queen is promoting something or other on the 'gram, but frankly, we're wondering where we can purchase 'Chantelle's guide to the perfect abs'.

Opting to wear nada but a pair of undies with fish net detail, Chantelle went to werk in front of a fancy bath.

Tbh, if we were selling something we would be giving her ALL the discount codes.

Aside from her insanely toned bod, we couldn't help but notice Chantelle has gone for quite the drastic hair change.

The lass has swapped her sleek, straight locks for lighter brown curls and honestly, we're obsessed.

It's not exactly clear whether the change-up is PERManent or the result of a mint wig, but either way Chantelle is working the curls like a queen.

Looking good girl!

