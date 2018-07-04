Chantelle Connelly

Chantelle Connelly's Got Abs Of Steel As She Goes Completely Topless And Flaunts Drastic New Hair

The former Geordie Shore lass didn't come to play with her latest snaps.

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 - 12:13

Let's face it, anyone who uses Instagram is probably more than a bit fed up of the reality stars of the world flooding it with promotional posts for teeth whitening kits and hair pills.

But former Geordie Shore star Chantelle Connelly DID NOT come to play with her latest #Ad. 

Hit play on the video to see Charlotte Crosby go apesh*t and break the table...

The reality star turned Insta queen is promoting something or other on the 'gram, but frankly, we're wondering where we can purchase 'Chantelle's guide to the perfect abs'.

Opting to wear nada but a pair of undies with fish net detail, Chantelle went to werk in front of a fancy bath.

Instagram/ChantelleGShore

Tbh, if we were selling something we would be giving her ALL the discount codes.

Aside from her insanely toned bod, we couldn't help but notice Chantelle has gone for quite the drastic hair change.

Instagram/ChantelleGShore

The lass has swapped her sleek, straight locks for lighter brown curls and honestly, we're obsessed.

It's not exactly clear whether the change-up is PERManent or the result of a mint wig, but either way Chantelle is working the curls like a queen.

Looking good girl!

Don't forget to catch Geordie Shore Tuesdays at 10pm on MTV!

 

Latest News

The Incredible Amount Of Money Kylie Jenner Spent On Stormi’s Shoe Collection
Years &amp; Years - If You&#039;re Over Me - Music Video
Years & Years Talk ‘If You’re Over Me’ Sexy Choreo & Cliffhangers In MTV Laid Bare
Charlotte Crosby Goes Pure Radge And Breaks A Table In England Match Mayhem
Chantelle Connelly partied at New York Pride On the XTube float.
Chantelle Connelly Lived Her Best Life At New York City Pride With A 12 Foot Penis Canon Of Dreams
Chantelle Connelly From Geordie Shore Goes Topless
Chantelle Connelly's Got Abs Of Steel As She Goes Completely Topless And Flaunts Drastic New Hair
The Reason Caroline Flack And Andrew Brady Have Been Hit With Split Rumours
The Best Unisex Fragrances That Smell Great On Everyone
Ella Mai&#039;s &#039;Boo&#039;d Up&#039; (Remix) (Ft. Nicki Minaj &amp; Quavo)
Nicki Minaj And Quavo Remixed Ella Mai’s ‘Boo’d Up’ And No One Knows What To Think
How To Get Rid Of Keratosis Pilaris Aka Bumpy Chicken Skin
Samira and Eyal from Love Island
Love Island's Eyal Booker Explains Why Samira Is The Biggest SNAKE In The Villa
Do These Matching Instagram Posts Prove That Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Are Back On?
The Most Awkward Thing Happened On Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Date
Halsey and G-Eazy split
Halsey Announces Split From G-Eazy Days After Being Spotted With Machine Gun Kelly
10 Of The Best Bikinis For Girls With Smaller Boobs
Jemma Lucy Reveals Gory Details Of Her 'Excruciating' Bum Lift Surgeries But Vows To Have Multiple More Ops
These Celebrities Who Starred In Just Tattoo Of Us Prove That NO ONE Is Safe
The 5 Best Ways To Exercise Outdoors
6 Reasons This Miami Hideaway Is The Hotspot To Visit This Summer
Years & Years talk Palo Santo, Memes, Exes And Judi Dench in MTV Exclusive Interview
Emily Blunt in Sicario
So THIS Is Why Emily Blunt Is NOT In The Sicario Sequel

More From Chantelle Connelly

Chantelle Connelly partied at New York Pride On the XTube float.
Chantelle Connelly Lived Her Best Life At New York City Pride With A 12 Foot Penis Canon Of Dreams
Chantelle Connelly From Geordie Shore Goes Topless
Chantelle Connelly's Got Abs Of Steel As She Goes Completely Topless And Flaunts Drastic New Hair
Chantelle Connelly
Chantelle Connelly Is Living Her Best Life At New York's Pride Parade | MTV UK
Chantelle Connelly Defiantly Reposts Completely Naked Picture After It Was Reported And Removed
The Geordie Shore lasses wearing underwear as outerwear - charlotte crosby, holly hagan, chloe ferry
8 Times The Geordie Shore Lasses Wore Underwear As Outerwear
From Chantelle Connelly To Lateysha Grace: Celebrities Who’ve Given Their Butts A Boost
From Chantelle Connelly To Lateysha Grace: Celebrities Who’ve Given Their Butts A Boost
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Flaunts The Bubble Butt Results Of Her Brazillian Bum Lift Surgery
Celebrities
The Biggest Geordie Shore Cast Tattoo Regrets
The Geordie Shore Lasses&#039; best ever make-up free selfies
The Geordie Shore Lasses’ Best Ever Make-Up Free Instagram Pics
Chantelle Connelly Puts The Peachy Results Of Her Bum Implants On Display
TV Shows
Who Is Stephanie Snowdon? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lass
Chantelle Connelly
Chantelle Connelly's Transformation Over The Years | MTV Celeb

Trending Articles

Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
Love Island: Josh Denzel's EOTB Ex Kayleigh Morris Throws Her Support Behind Georgia Steel In The Best Way
Chantelle Connelly From Geordie Shore Goes Topless
Chantelle Connelly's Got Abs Of Steel As She Goes Completely Topless And Flaunts Drastic New Hair
Charlotte Crosby Perfectly Captures What Happiness Looks Like In A Single Picture
Vicky Pattison Posts A Totally Unedited Selfie In Solidarity With Love Island’s Samira
Lili Reinhart On Why She’s ‘Not Okay’ With Talking About Cole Sprouse Relationship
Primark Is Ditching Dress Sizes In A Bid To Become 'More Inclusive'
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
Love Island's Josh Denzel's Ex Fully Exposes His Cheating Past
Jemma Lucy Reveals Gory Details Of Her 'Excruciating' Bum Lift Surgeries But Vows To Have Multiple More Ops
Emily Blunt in Sicario
So THIS Is Why Emily Blunt Is NOT In The Sicario Sequel